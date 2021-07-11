Twenty young women made their debut June 26 at the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s annual Bal de la Symphonie at the Crowne Plaza.
In white dresses, carrying silver tussie mussies filled with roses, the senior Les Jeunes Amies were recognized for their volunteer service to the symphony.
Welcoming guests was Baton Rouge Symphony League President Charlotte Smith.
Shannon Lewy chaired the ball with Kelli Pennington as co-chair. The night’s emcee was John Davis, who introduced the coterie.
Presented were Samantha Elizabeth Bass, daughter of Karen Ridgedell Bass and Denny Ray Bass; Anna Caroline Beatty, daughter of Dyan and William E. Beatty III; Alexandra Grace Canova, daughter of Monica Canova and Brad Canova; Sophia Grace D’Angelo, daughter of Katherine and John Joseph D’Angelo; Suzie Burnett Fagan, daughter of Shannon and Sean Duvall Fagan; Sydney Dianne Fisher, daughter of Michelle and Kirk Fisher; Jylliann Angelle Huff, daughter of Angie and Max James Huff; Lindsey Elise Lanehart, daughter of Andrea and Scott Bradley Lanehart; Landry Kathleen Litel, daughter of Kim Litel and Tim Litel; Anna Claire Manson, daughter of Stephanie and Geoffrey Briggs Manson.
Also, Maeve Riley McCracken, daughter of Meghan and Andrew Perry McCracken; Kathryn Isabelle Rothkamm, daughter of Kathryn and Alfred Lewis Gill III and Chester James Rothkamm Jr.; Camille Alise Schexnayder, daughter of Bridgit and Mark Lindsey Schexnayder; Grace Mathilde Scoggins, daughter of Christine and Matthew Scoggins; Campbell Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Charlotte and Henry Skipper Smith IV; Lauren Grace Smith, daughter of Yvette Bergeron and William Park Smith Jr.; Raveena Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mohit Vij; Gabriela Joy Vince, daughter of Amanda and George Edward Cushing Jr. and Amie and Tyson Fitzgerald Vince; Cecile Marie Waguespack, daughter of Ceci and Eric Michael Waguespack; and Elizabeth Susan Wester, daughter of Nicole and Kenneth Scott Wester.
A Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra ensemble provided music for the presentation, which included the traditional waltz to “Moon River,” choreographed by Tranane Lissard for the debs and their escorts. Following dinner and the presentation, guests danced to music by Sugar Shaker.