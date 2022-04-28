Attention all cat lovers: The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show returns to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday.

cat show3

A Persian

Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature all things feline, including:

  • Cat and kitten competitions for best in show in six judging rings
  • Free cat coloring books to the first 100 children
  • Cat costume contest around noon
  • Meet-and-greet with adoptable cats provided by Cat Haven (https://www.facebook.com/cathavenbatonrouge)
  • Vendors selling cat-related items such as cat teasers and grooming products
  • Additional shops with handmade jewelry and natural gemstones
cat show1

A Russian Blue cat

Admission is $8, adults; $6, seniors (65 and older) and children 3-12; children 2 and younger, free; and $20, family four-pack. Parking is free.

For advance tickets, visit https://brcc.ticketleap.com/cat-show.

The Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. 

