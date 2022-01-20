Sculptor Brad Bourgoyne quietly worked to hang his newest sculpture, "Rhythm of Louisiana," amidst the hubbub at Baton Rouge's newest art center. The blur of activity around Bourgoyne included musicians hauling in instruments, lighting specialists hanging lights, giant trucks delivering staging, construction workers inspecting their work and making last-minute adjustments — all preparing for the $125-ticketed Thursday night opening event.
Last-minute details for MPAC (Music Performance Art Community), the title for the opening of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, required all hands on deck.
Arts Council executive director Renee Chatelain said despite the cold weather, she and her team are excited there’s no rain and snow.
“People have come together. This a real community event,” she said. “So many people are jazzed about coming to an event that will be following the precautions.”
Aside from the art gallery and black box theatre, the unique arts space features useable community space, including a state-of-the-art recording studio and artist studio space for rent.
Artist Mike Weary, who paints portraits and live wedding/event paintings, has rented studio space since the Arts Council moved in the building in August.
“It’s a dream come true,” Weary said. “I’ve really grown as an artist since moving here. It’s great to have a space away from home.”
In the first-floor Shell Gallery, three pieces of Weary’s work, along with other area artists, are featured in the opening show “Healing History.” Curated by Baton Rouge artist Kristen Downing, the show focuses on the theme of Black health and wellness and runs through Feb. 24.
One small conference room on the second floor was made possible by a gift from Mary Terrell Joseph. The room is named for her husband, Cheney C. Joseph, and her reason for selecting that particular space tugs at heartstrings.
Decades earlier, that space is where she and her husband met to study while in law school and is the spot where the Josephs' relationship blossomed, according to Mysti Byrnes, the Arts Council’s director of public relations.
The new building is full of thoughtful details, including the sponsor wall featuring names etched in colorful ceramic plaques created by Mikey Walsh, an LSU professor. Walsh’s ceramic pieces include tiny figures and small ceramic heads made of red clay, gathered from along the banks of the Mississippi River to represent the contributions of the region’s indigenous people.
The AGBR was established in 1973.
“One of the missions of the Arts Council is to support artists — lots of wonderful work has been happening in this area, but a lot of it has happened in silos,” said Byrnes. “It’s been great to see the community coming together in this space."