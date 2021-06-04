When Alyssa Carson went flying with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds, the college student quickly got a taste of what she hopes is coming her way.
“When we took off, we almost instantly went vertical,” Carson said. “The plane started flying straight up, which most planes can’t necessarily do.”
But rockets can, and this aspiring astronaut wants to one day be on one bound for Mars.
Carson, 20, has been thinking about outer space since she was 3. And she hasn't stopped.
The Baton Rouge native has put almost as much thought into reaching her goal as the planning and strategy of an actual space mission.
She has attended Space Camp seven times, Space Academy three times and, when she was 16, Carson was the youngest person ever to graduate from Advanced PoSSUM Academy, a program designed for advanced high school and undergraduate students interested in space.
On top of all that, she's earned her pilot’s license, learned to scuba dive — the closest thing on Earth to spacewalking — and finished her sophomore year in astrobiology at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.
But résumé-building for a chance to go to Mars is a never-ending project, which is why Carson wanted to fly with the Thunderbirds — and why she has even more adventures planned this summer.
On May 7, she climbed into the rear seat of Thunderbirds' F-16 precision fighter jet, part of the team conducting an air show at Shreveport's Barksdale Air Force Base.
From the straight-up vertical to midair flips and spins, the jet reached speeds of up to 575 mph. Because the rapid acceleration can increase gravitational pressure (G-force) up to nine times that on Earth, Carson wore a special suit and learned techniques to battle the effects.
“Nine G’s is very intense and can be pretty harsh, so it’s very cool to be able to say, 'I’ve done that,' ” Carson said. “The sensation is pretty much the same as if nine of you were sitting on top of you. That’s the kind of pressure that you feel. … I was pretty impressed. I had no blacking out.”
This path to one day blasting off into outer space is one Carson and her father, Bert, have followed since speaking years ago with William Parsons, the former director of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He advised Carson to get a wide array of experiences to make her an attractive candidate for a future space flight.
“Although you wouldn’t necessarily make a direct connection between the Thunderbirds and being an astronaut, there definitely are a lot of connections,” Carson said. “Pulling 9 G’s is something that you’re going to need practice for if you’re going to space one day. … Typically, takeoff for the space shuttle pull around 8 G’s, so that’s definitely a sensation you get used to pulling.
"Sometimes the emergency procedures pull even more G’s. Also, having a little more flight background is important and beneficial for the selection process.”
This summer, in addition to a zero-gravity flight — not her first — she plans to take in Denver, Carson will go on a three-week ocean voyage aboard a schooner. The voyage from Florida to New York is designed to mimic the isolation of a space voyage, where contact with the outside world is limited, and those aboard have to work in close proximity with others. Carson will be one of six women along with a boat crew of five.
“It’s studying a lot of those psychological factors that come into play when you’re dealing with space,” Carson said. “It’s a very unique way to do it. It’s like space in that you can’t just walk away if someone annoys you. You pretty much have to learn to work together just like you do in space.”
After that, Carson will work on getting her pilot’s instrument rating and a skydiving certificate before returning to Florida Tech. She expects her studies in astrobiology to prepare her to work at a commercial or NASA facility that designs and readies scientific experiments sent into space.
But Carson's ultimate goal is outer space. She is hopeful that manned missions to Mars will take place sometime in the 2030s.
“You have to have a career to fly as an astronaut, so that’s why I always try to emphasize the importance of being passionate about whatever it is you’re choosing to study as you are about being an astronaut,” Carson said. “My interest in space has never wavered.”