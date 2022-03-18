Editor's note: This is the first in a series of two celebrating prominent Louisiana women artists in Women's History Month.
Alberta was no shrinking violet.
That's an odd, stand-alone statement to begin a a story, but not so strange when the "Alberta" in question is Quaker schoolteacher Alberta Kinsey.
She was modest and quiet — an unlikely person to leave her Ohio home for one in a derelict neighborhood called the French Quarter. And make no mistake, New Orleans' oldest neighborhood was a slum when Kinsey moved there in 1918.
But Kinsey saw beauty behind the ugliness and started painting it. Then, she co-founded the New Orleans Arts and Crafts Club at 520 Royal St., where Caroline Durieux would teach and where Angela Gregory would take classes.
Durieux and Gregory would blaze artistic trails of their own, but if Kinsey had been a shrinking violet, their connection might not have happened.
And it's important to note that while the nation is commemorating Women's History Month in 2022, the early 20th century art world was dominated by men.
Yes, Kinsey, a single schoolteacher, left the safety of Midwestern culture to paint and co-found a space for art training, exhibitions, lectures and book signings. Yes, Durieux could head the Federal Writers Project in Louisiana, then later teach at LSU while elevating the art of printmaking. And yes, Gregory could travel to Paris as a young, single woman to pursue a career in sculpting, then return to her hometown of New Orleans to create some of the state's key public monuments.
"These artists were all supportive of each other and of other artists, whether they were male, female or artists of color," Baton Rouge curator and museum consultant Elizabeth Weinstein said. "They shared what they knew and helped each other out."
Alberta Kinsey
Kinsey believed in mentoring other artists. She was born on a Milton, Ohio, farm in 1875, educated in a one-room schoolhouse, then trained at the Cincinnati Art Academy and the Chicago Art School.
Kinsey returned to her home state to teach school while also teaching studio courses at Lebanon University in Lebanon, Ohio. The university closed its doors at the outbreak of World War I — and Kinsey moved to New Orleans.
Kinsey received a scholarship to a women's college, Sophie Newcomb Memorial College at Tulane University, known for its art program. Nevertheless, the French Quarter called out to her. She lived there for 33 years, joining her friend and strongest supporter, writer Lyle Saxon, as an advocate for the neighborhood's restoration.
Saxon was a writer for the Times-Picayune at the time.
"Saxon envisioned the creation of an art colony and invited his friends, artists and writers to join him," Susan Saward wrote for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' 64parishes.org. "Kinsey’s early years in New Orleans were difficult, but she remained unswerving in her artistic vision."
Saward quotes Kinsey as saying: "When I came to New Orleans, I wanted to paint; I didn’t have a great talent or the genius for it, but I did have the desire. It was love at first sight, even before I had seen a patio or mounted a creaky stair in the old houses I love so much."
Kinsey died in 1952. She opened her first studio at 638 Toulouse St., and later opened a studio and shop in the landmark Daniel Clark Home at 823 Royal St. She is credited for creating the "courtyard painting" genre in New Orleans.
She also made regular trips to Cammie Henry's artists colony at Melrose Plantation with Saxon, where she became acquainted with a cook named Clementine Hunter.
The story is Kinsey gave Hunter some leftover tubes of paint, which launched Hunter's painting career. But that's a story for another time (next week, in fact). Back in New Orleans, Kinsey had help in setting up the Arts and Crafts Club.
"Angela Gregory's mother graduated in the first Newcomb class to paint the famous Newcomb pottery and was an artist in her own right," Weinstein said. "She was instrumental in founding the New Orleans Arts and Crafts Club with Alberta. Angela was very young, probably a teenager, but she took classes there."
Caroline Durieux
Yes, Durieux earned nationwide recognition for her painting, lithography and social satire.
The New Orleans native was born Caroline Wogan in 1896, began studying at Newcomb College in 1912 and married export merchant Pierre Durieux in 1920.
Marriage didn't hamper Durieux's independent spirit. She traveled 15 years with her husband to the Caribbean, then Cuba and finally revolutionary Mexico, where she was befriended by fellow artist and political activist Diego Rivera and his artist wife Frida Kahlo.
Rivera even painted a portrait of Durieux, which is part of the LSU Museum of Art's permanent exhibit, "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection."
"It was when she went to Mexico that she really began to take up her artistic career," Weinstein said. "I think one of the things that impressed her, after having seen what was going on in Mexico, was how art could deliver a message. Art was being used more as a social commentary, and I think that's part and parcel of what her work was about.
Durieux conveyed her messages through printmaking, exaggerating her characters' features to show their stations in life.
"She really advanced printmaking," Weinstein said. "She was an excellent draftsman. She had a wonderful, satirical sense of humor. There are two different type of prints that she invented. One was the color cliché verre, and the other was the electron print made with radioactive ink. I think she was trying to help elevate printmaking."
Durieux's foray into electron printmaking took place during her 21-year tenure on LSU's art faculty from 1942 to 1963. There, she worked with the Department of Nuclear Science in pioneering an electron printmaking process using radioactive inks, which never fades.
Before she came to Baton Rouge, Durieux served as the second of three directors of the Louisiana Federal Art Project from 1938 to 1943. She died in 1989 in Baton Rouge.
Angela Gregory
The person who succeeded Durieux as the third director of the state's Federal Art Project in 1944 was none other than Gregory.
Born in 1903, Gregory often is referred to as the doyenne of Louisiana sculpture. In fact, Weinstein is serving as consultant and guest curator for a three-part exhibit of Gregory's work and life at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen. The first part, an overview titled, "Angela Gregory: The Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," opens in July.
The exhibit will explore how the New Orleans native's dream of being a sculptor began in childhood, an aspiration encouraged by her mother.
Gregory studied at Newcomb College, then accepted a scholarship to the Paris Branch of the Parsons School of Fine and Applied Arts to study illustrative advertising. But her true intent in Paris was finding a way to study with Auguste Rodin's successor, Antoine Bourdelle.
"Angela got up her nerve and knocked on his door," Weinstein said. "A maid answered and was sympathetic and gave her Bourdelle's private number."
Gregory studied two years with Bourdelle. The sculptor was so taken with her that he invited Gregory to exhibit her works beside his before she left Paris. He also gave her Rodin's measuring tool, called a "pointing machine," which now is part of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's permanent collection.
"There was really no one in New Orleans to teach her how to be a sculptor," Weinstein said. "So the years that she spent in Paris under Bourdelle were seminal to her ability to take on her role of sculptor when she came back home in 1928."
Gregory was 25 years old when she was given the commission to sculpt the artwork at the New Orleans Criminal District Court Building. That building's signature pelican corners? Those are hers.
"You wouldn't really think of a young woman making art for a criminal court building, especially at that time," Weinstein said. "It was really a big coup that she was given the opportunity do this. That first commission really opened the doors for her to be able to go on and produce commissions for so many important buildings."
True. Her work can be found on prominent public space through the state. The brass pelicans on the railing circling the Louisiana relief in the Louisiana State's Capitol's Memorial Hall? Those are Gregory's.
As is the sculpted the Bienville Monument standing on the edge of the French Quarter. A maquette of the monument can be found in Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
She also sculpted several relief portraits for the exterior of the State Capitol, as well as the Henry Watkins Allen monument in Port Allen.
But it doesn't stop there. Gregory served as an assistant architectural engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans during World War II, using her talents to design camouflage.
Finally, there's The Gregory restaurant in the bottom of the Watermark Hotel, formerly Louisiana National Bank in downtown Baton Rouge. Gregory was asked in 1948 to create eight scenes depicting aspects of Louisiana commerce.
These polychrome bas relief murals hang in what was once the tallest building in Baton Rouge. The restaurant was named for her when it opened in 2016.
Gregory died in 1990 in her hometown.
"These artists, Alberta Kinsey, Caroline Durieux and Angela Gregory, were all mentoring each other," Weinstein said. "They were helping each other out and helping each other to be the best artist they could be."
And their lives may not have aligned had Kinsey been a shrinking violet.