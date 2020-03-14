I gazed intently through the kitchen window at my sleepy winter garden while slowly sipping a cup of coffee. The althea bush, adorned in the summer with showy pink double blooms, now stood seemingly lifeless, nothing more than a clump of twigs. A crape myrtle, looking naked and forlorn, was only a shell of its former self.
I pondered the changes that I would make in the coming months.
“You know,” I said, as I turned excitedly to my son, “I think I’ll transplant the drift roses to the front yard in the spring!”
I smiled assuredly to myself, as if I had just solved one of the world’s great problems. My son, shaking his head, laughingly said, “You look forward to spring like some people look forward to football season.” I laughed along with him. “You’re right,” I agreed.
For me, gardening does have parallels to football. Even though New Orleans’ mild climate will allow year-round gardening, late summer, when the heat becomes too oppressive to perform yard work, begins my “off-season,” which ends during late winter in February. It’s during this period that I trade my “free agents” and make new game plans.
Each year between January and February, I remove winter-damaged plants, prune shrubs, cut back ornamental grasses, and divide and transplant container plants. The cooler weather is also prime time to complete the back- breaking work of spreading mulch, removing grass for new planting beds and transplanting perennials, shrubs or small trees to locations more conducive to their needs.
I prepare for the “draft” when my new plant catalog comes in the mail. Then comes negotiating with other plant lovers to trade “free agents” like ferns and birds of paradise.
The season kicks off when local nurseries begin to display a huge variety of happiness-in-color. My first “touchdown” is when the roses bloom in January while other plants are still sleeping. Then the daylilies bloom in April. Field goals occur throughout the season when bedding plants like vincas and impatiens burst out in all their glory.
Yet, try as hard as I might, sometimes a plant just won’t transition well to its new home, and I am forced to “punt” and try another approach to score. Occasionally I need to take a “timeout” to give special nurturing to injured or sick plants that need to recuperate.
But if all goes well, “Super Bowl” comes in June when the crape myrtles, roses, althea and begonias are all adorned in their best uniforms at the same time, while a supporting "bench" of lush tropicals and emerald boxwoods cheer them on.
Just the thought of that makes me want to grab my game-day gear — straw hat, gloves, shovel, pruning shears, etc. I guess that makes me a "Gardening Super Fan."
— Stafford lives in New Orleans