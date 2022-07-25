Louisiana summers take a toll on utility bills in the best of times. During a period of high inflation, the bite is particularly painful.
Since neither cool weather nor low prices appear close to the horizon, how can you lower your electric bill? While big steps like getting a more energy-efficient cooling system are long-term solutions, they’re expensive. Fortunately, there are cheap and free choices that can pay off, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Keeping cool
• Set your thermostat as high as is comfortable, and raise it when you're away from home. Having a programmable thermostat makes that easier and allows you to return the house to a comfortable temperature when you expect to return home. Don’t set your thermostat colder than normal when you turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive, more expensive cooling.
• Clean or replace filters on air conditioners once a month or as recommended. Dirty filters make the units run harder.
• Install white window shades, drapes, or blinds to reflect heat away from the house. Install exterior shades, such as awnings, where possible, especially on south- and west-facing windows, and close curtains on those windows during the day. Apply sun-control or other reflective films on east-, west- and south-facing windows.
• Seal any leaks in your ductwork, especially those located in unairconditioned areas like attics or vented crawlspaces. That’s wasted money. If you use tape to seal your ducts, avoid cloth-backed, rubber adhesive duct tape, which tends to fail quickly. Instead, use mastic, butyl tape, foil tape or other heat-approved tapes. Look for tape with the Underwriters Laboratories logo.
• Make sure that furniture and other objects are not blocking the airflow through your registers, and vacuum the registers to remove any dust buildup.
• A ceiling fan will allow you to raise the air conditioner thermostat setting about 4 degrees with no reduction in comfort. In the summer, operate the ceiling fan in a counterclockwise direction. In the winter, reverse the direction and set on a low speed to move warm air from the ceiling to the living levels of the space. Turn off ceiling fans when you leave a room; otherwise, you’re wasting electricity.
Lighting
• Use LED lightbulbs with the Energy Star label. Replacing incandescent bulbs with more energy efficient ones in your five most-used light fixtures can save $75 per year, and they last much longer.
• Install dimmer switches, which allow you to both set a mood and save electricity.
Laundry
• Wash your clothes in cold water when possible.
• Wash and dry full loads.
• Dry towels and heavier cottons in a separate load from lighter-weight clothes.
• Don't over-dry your clothes. If your machine has a moisture sensor, use it.
• Consider air-drying clothes on clothes lines or drying racks. Air drying is recommended by clothing manufacturers for some fabrics.
In the kitchen
• Cover cooking pans/pots. The contents will heat faster, using less energy.
• Use an electric kettle instead of running hot water.
• Load the dishwasher fully before washing.
• Relatively small measures, such as reducing the number of times the refrigerator is opened
• Use the microwave oven when possible.
• Don’t set your refrigerator or freezer too cold. Recommended temperatures are 35°-38° F for the fresh food compartment and 0° F for separate freezers for long-term storage.
• Make sure your refrigerator door seals are airtight. To test them, close the door over a piece of paper or a dollar bill so it is half in and half out of the refrigerator. If you can pull the paper or bill out easily, the latch may need adjustment or the seal may need replacing.
Have you found ways to save money at home? Share your tips. Send to features@theadvocate.com.