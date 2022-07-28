Blues-rock star Kenny Wayne Shepherd recorded his “Trouble Is …” album when he was just 18 years old. His second album, the 1997 release broke chart records, sold a million copies and yielded the long-running No. 1 rock hit, “Blue on Black.”
Shepherd is celebrating the now classic “Trouble Is …” with a 25th-anniversary tour. At the River Center Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, the singer and guitar star from Shreveport will play the album in its entirety during the show’s first half and then return after intermission to play more music from his nearly 30-year recording career. He’ll be joined by his six-man band, which includes New Orleans keyboardist Joe Krown.
Before the anniversary tour, Shepherd said last week, “we never played the whole ‘Trouble Is …’ album in a concert, even when it first came out.”
Shepherd’s debut album, 1995’s “Ledbetter Heights,” also sold a million copies, but “Trouble Is …” topped it, generating four hit singles, including Billboard magazine’s 1998 rock track of the year, “Blue on Black.”
Shepherd thought he was doing good work during the making of “Trouble Is …”, but neither he nor anyone else anticipated the heights the album would climb. Even so, they all knew that “Blue on Black” was an exceptional song.
“We were in the studio with the mixing engineer,” Shepherd recalled. “We were listening to the song and then people in the room started dancing, hugging and high-fiving. We knew we had something special, but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you see how the people react.”
The now 45-year-old Shepherd thinks his “Trouble Is …” album has stood the test of time.
“Everybody talks about how relevant the album still is,” he said. “It could have been released yesterday, because it still sounds current.”
Staying current has its advantages, but Shepherd has greater ambitions.
“Making timeless music is the goal,” he said. “I always wanted to write music that didn’t sound trapped in a certain era, songs that people can enjoy for decades.”
The “Trouble Is …” tour is Shepherd’s first major trek in two years. Following many coronavirus-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021, he and his booking agents aren’t jumping in full-throttle quite yet.
“Towards the end of last year, we played some shows, but it was sporadic,” Shepherd said. “Even this year we’re probably doing about half of what we normally do. But it’s great to be back out and see things moving in the right direction. The fans showing up to these shows are people who, for the most part, have been with us for the better part of 30 years.”
An artist in his mid-career now, Shepherd has been thinking about the future of the music he loves. With that in mind, he’s launching the Backroads Blues Festival in August. A touring festival, its 2022 lineup features three generations of artists — Shepherd; 85-year-old Louisiana native Buddy Guy; and, a Grammy-winning, newly risen star from Mississippi, 23-year-old Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
Shepherd envisions the Backroads Blues Festival as an annual tour.
“We want to feature the hottest talent in the genre,” he said. “Female, male, traditional blues, contemporary blues. I want to give fans of this music an opportunity to make the kind of memories that I have, from when I was a kid and seeing B.B. King and his blues festival. I saw everybody — Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, B.B., Etta James, the Neville Brothers.”
Guy is this year’s Backroads Blues Festival headliner.
“I’ve been hanging out with Buddy (Guy) since I was 13 years old,” Shepherd said. “We’ve had a lot of great experiences together over the years. I’m proud that Buddy decided to join us for this. There’s no better way to do the inaugural event than to have him in the top slot. And Kingfish represents the next generation that’s coming, that’s going to keep this music going.”
