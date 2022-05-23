What is the “realization” phase of caregiving?
The first phase of caregiving is “beginning” in which the caregiver is packing the proverbial suitcase with plans and preparations for the journey. The next phase, “accumulation” finds the caregiver in the foreign “abyss” of navigating resources and support services, and then the “settling” phase finds the caregiver attempting to adjust to the new scenery of caregiving yet experiencing common pitfalls, such as high stress and negative coping mechanisms.
The caregiver soon grasps that this Alzheimer’s journey, no matter how much knowledge has been gained, no matter the resources and support services offered, or the recommendations for self-care, that he or she is still yearning for the “familiar.” This phase is called the “realization phase,” as caregivers soon understand clearly that they are not going to return to their old way of life, that the desire for this old life and the realization of what this new life is in the present face each other, which then becomes an internal struggle for the caregiver.
In this stage, the caregiver strives to come to terms with the realization of ambiguous loss, or “dementia grief,” which is a loss the caregiver feels while his or her loved one is physically present, but not fully present socially or psychologically in the same way as before. Caregivers most often experience a continuous and profound sense of loss and subsequent grief as they live through the changes associated with the progression of the disease. And they also grieve the losses they feel in their own lives as well as in the lives of their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. Caregivers, thus, often suffer from depression and tend to display symptoms of sadness, lack of hope and guilt, feelings that are magnified for the caregiver during this time. Caregivers can cope with these feelings by acknowledging their feelings and seeking emotional support from health care professionals and friends, by fostering activities that create moments of joy, and by practicing self-care.
Additionally, during this realization stage, the caregiver needs to take care in handling mental distortions, such as taming haywire thoughts. Replacing the “what if” with “so what” can be an attitude of which to prescribe, thus resulting in making the best out of bad situations. Nourishing the spirit, treating a mistake as a gift, doing something new and enjoyable, and creating meaningful and loving experiences can help in maintaining a quality of life for both the caregiver and his or her loved one.
According to Viktor Frankel, a Holocaust survivor, life can be made meaningful in a threefold way: 1) through what we give; 2) what we take (experiences); and 3) through the stand we take toward a fate we no longer can change (such as the loved one’s Alzheimer’s disease). The generosity of caregiving, the blessings of the experiences in the journey, and the acceptance of the disease are all ways caregivers can incorporate meaning and purpose in their lives throughout the course of the disease.
In the continuing journey of Alzheimer’s disease, the caregiver moves from the “realization phase” to the “awareness” stage, one in which the proverbial “jet lag is beginning to set in” and caregiving begins to take a heavier toll on the caregiver.