Roger and Jan Shaw solved one of the common garden dilemmas -- how to grow a vegetable garden in a yard landscaped for blooming plants and flowers. Their solution was to create their vegetable garden behind an attractive picket fence they built at the back of their lot.
The Shaws have lived for more than 40 years on East Lakeshore Drive on property facing Erie, one of the LSU lakes. Roger Shaw, a retired optometrist, got the idea for a vegetable garden after Hurricane Gustav look down a large oak tree in the backyard, providing the property with needed sun for growing vegetables. Not long after that, he developed a detached retina. His treatment was to lie on his stomach for three weeks for the eye to heal.
Jan Shaw rigged up a computer that her husband could use during his recovery. He spent the whole time studying vegetable gardening. "By the time he finished his recuperation, he was fully into it," she said.
Over years, Roger Shaw figured out the secret to a successful vegetable garden -- it has to be almost no work.
"If you have to spend hours in the garden weeding and watering, you won't do it," said Shaw, who built six 12-by-6-foot raised garden boxes for his vegetable plants. "There is so much mulch in those boxes that you have to dig down pretty far to reach dirt," he said.
He keeps up with the weeds by pulling the few that he sees every time he goes in the garden. He built a watering system that easily turns on just outside the back door.
One side of the backyard is Jan Shaw's herb garden. On the other side, among masses of ginger and other blooming plants, is a banana plant that annually produces a large bunch of edible bananas. They even have blackberries growing along the picket fence.
Everything is planned for the soil and the season. Tomatoes are planted in three stages. The cherry tomatoes produce first followed by bell-shaped Roma tomatoes with the bigger tomatoes producing last. Some of the boxes contain softer sandy soil. Those boxes are for the root plants like potatoes, carrots and beets. "It takes certain soils to grow certain things," Roger Shaw said.
To have an early and late crop, he plants green beans in two stages. Okra, the ultimate southern summer crop, is also planted in stages. He plants several varieties of squash as well as eggplant, bell peppers and lots of hot peppers.
A wrought iron trellis laden with pickling cucumbers on one side and several varieties of eating cucumbers on the other side connects two of the main garden boxes.
Roger Shaw planted most of his spring crops in early March, always before Easter. The Shaws are natural gardeners. They compost, use no pesticides and save seeds to plant from season to season.
In early fall, Roger Shaw will do another major planting of broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, cauliflower, kale and mustard greens, lots of mustards.
All in all, Roger Shaw grows 34 different fruits and vegetables over a calendar year. He has something planted almost every day of the year except for an occasional "transition day" when he lets his four chickens out of their fancy chicken coop and into the garden. "They dig and scratch and wipe the garden clean, and they leave plenty of rich manure," he said. "The chickens become your friends."
Jan Shaw's herb garden is thriving with parsley, tarragon, basil, sage, lots of mint and a waning crop of cool-loving dill and cilantro. She even has a healthy crop of celery. She lets her herbs go to seed for crops in future seasons.
Roger Shaw plants most of the vegetable crops, but Jan Shaw pickles and preserves what they don't eat or give away. Her pantry is filled with her homemade dill pickles, bread-and-butter pickles, pickled green beans, pickled beets, tomato relish and pepper jelly. "It's fun to have things to give away," Roger Shaw said.
The Shaws also have a full crop of healthy citrus trees including lemons, limes, satsumas, oranges and grapefruit.
Several years ago, the late Johnny Wilbert brought Jan Shaw a tiny cutting from one of his "famous" Plaquemine fig trees. "I nursed that cutting and transplanted it from pot to pot to pot," she said.
Three years ago, she moved the tree to the side of the yard opposite the herb garden, where it thrives, just like the rest of the Shaws' vegetable garden.
"I am willing to try anything," said Roger Shaw, as he described some purple tomatillos he's considering for the garden. "To me, all of this is relaxing. It's playing in the dirt."