The Wreaths Across America Statehouse Ceremony was held Dec. 14 on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument. The John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event.
The fresh balsam fir wreath contained small flags representing each branch of the military. The Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, donated the wreath. Wreaths were placed at state Capitols across the country.
Georgia LaCour, Service to Veterans Committee chapter chairwoman, along with representatives from the chapter conducted the ceremony. Chapter librarian Denise Lindsly conducted the opening and pledge, Regent Margaret Tyler gave opening remarks followed by the acknowledgment of freedom by historian Deny Malesic. District Director Lauren Durr led the remembrance for the fallen with a moment of silence, and the closing remarks were by chapter chairwoman of literacy Caroline Tyler.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
BRCWRT hears about Reconstruction
Historian and author Philip Leigh spoke on Nov. 19 to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table about wartime and post-war legislation in order to better understand Southern Reconstruction following the Civil War.
Wartime laws such as the Confiscation Acts, Pacific Railroad Acts, Homestead Act, Legal Tender Act, National Banking Act and Veterans Pension Act led to a transformation of America's banking system, built an extensive railroad network and launched a period of great prosperity in the North and West, Leigh said. However, these laws created a dubious alliance between banks and government, promoted corruption, purposely depressed Southern industry, trapped Southern farmers (Black and White) in desperate cycles of debt and did not provide lands for freedmen.
While Reconstruction was intended to return the South to the Union, its laws encouraged Southern poverty and disenfranchised of both Whites and Blacks, he said. These laws fostered racial animosity and extreme poverty in the South, but made politicians and business leaders outside of the region wealthy, Leigh said.
Women's Leadership Awards announced
The Livingston Parish Chamber announced the five recipients of the 2020 Women’s Leadership Awards on Dec. 11 at the Women’s Leadership Event. Tina Schaffer, regional vice president of human resources at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, was the speaker.
The awards recognize women who live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish, and who have exhibited excellence and paved the way for the success of other women. Award recipients are:
Kathleen Abels, CEO of TARC, which provides services to people with disabilities. Abels is the first woman elected as constable of Killian, where she also has served as mayor and a member of the town council.
Tiffany Gueho Sicard, HomeKey Mortgage, who started a branch of the mortgage company while she was rebuilding from the 2016 flood and whose community involvement includes funding and creating the Buddy Benches, volunteering with the annual Walker City Police Uniform Drive, being a part of the Drainage Initiative, The Chamber’s Litter Initiative and serving on the Leadership Livingston Alumni Council.
Michelle Babin Tranchina, owner of St. Michel Day Spa, who helped start the Full Tummy Project and has helped plan the Blanket Drive for The Council on Aging. She and her daughters have delivered over 100 food bags to French Settlement Elementary and Maurepas School for over five years, and she also serves on the Leadership Livingston Alumni Council.
Chasity Sibley Chauvin, Livingston Parish School System, who mentors all first-year teachers at French Settlement Elementary School. Chauvin and her Leadership Livingston group are working to build a playground in French Settlement. She volunteers at the Council on Aging, The Foster Village, Mighty Moms and the Registrar of Voters Office.
Zorraine M. “Zoey” Waguespack, retired 21st Judicial District Court judge, who is the Legacy Award honoree. She was first elected as a judge in 1998, and she retired in 2014. She went to law school at age 45.
Smith wins $50,000 in tuition
Louisiana Tech student Kirsten Smith, of Baton Rouge, won $50,000 in tuition in the 12th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
Smith, who aspires to become a professional aviator, was among eight finalists who received thousands of dollars to put toward their education. Dr Pepper, in partnership with Dude Perfect, awarded her the money in a virtual giveaway competition. Finalists were chosen from student applicants between 18 and 24 years old, from all over the nation. Smith was selected based on her video submission describing how free tuition from Dr Pepper would help to fulfill goal to become a professional aviator and serve as a mentor to minorities in the aviation industry and beyond.
Sorority hosts Virtual Arts Showcase
Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted on Dec. 6 a Virtual Arts Showcase, which brought its participants back in time to the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement.
Participants were able to hear the sounds of these movements while viewing the art of local students and some of the 20th century's great artists. Fourteen middle and high school students submitted art done in the spirit of both the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement.
During the showcase, participants were able to learn some of the history behind these eras as well as that of the local Temple Theatre, which hosted such great artists as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. The event was open to the public, and over 55 families tuned in to this event.
Minsky named LSU Alumnus of the Year
Louis R. Minsky, partner with Minksy & Carver Medical Center for Personal Wellness in Baton Rouge, was named the 2021 LSU Alumnus of the Year, and Nicole B. Hilton, founding partner/design architect of Cole Hil in Douglasville, Georgia, was named LSU Young Alumna of the Year.
They will be inducted into the 2021 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction along with Mark Grant, TV director, CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network, of Baton Rouge; Gregory J. Hamer Sr., CEO, B&G Food Enterprises, of Morgan City; Dr. Henry A. Gremillion (posthumous), dean, LSU Health School of Dentistry; and Todd G. Schexnayder, senior vice president, Fidelity Bank, of Baton Rouge.
The first LSU Alumnus of the Year award was conferred in 1966. The Young Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1999 to recognize alumni who have attained professional prominence early in their careers. Including the 2021 inductees, the LSU Alumni Association has recognized 319 individuals representing a cross-section of LSU graduates.
Empower 225 gets Chick-fil-A grant
Empower 225, a local organization that helps youth and families escape poverty and violence, has been named the recipient of a $50,000 grant through the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards.
Empower 225 offers programs for educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship opportunities.
This year, 34 organizations — 31 of which were nominated by their local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator — will receive a combined total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness.
In addition to Empower 225, the other 34 recipients range from Yonge Street Mission in Canada to the ElevateMeD in Scottsdale, Arizona, spanning two countries, 18 states and 29 cities.