The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park, 300 Parkview Drive.
Concrete has been removed from a section of the bayou's bank for this project. Previous successful test plantings have culminated in this event.
According to the initiative, iris giganticaerulea, a native species of Louisiana iris which grows in the swamps and marshes south of New Iberia, will be used.
"This will help achieve the organization's goal of introducing the public to this native plant, which is the state wildflower of Louisiana. Native plants can be used to stabilize the shoreline instead of rip-rap," a news release says.
Rubber boots are recommended, and volunteers are asked to bring a long-handled shovel, if they have one. Bottled water will be supplied, and park restrooms are nearby.
To participate, volunteers should register by emailing licisaveirises@gmail.com. The initiative is also on Facebook.