FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHTS AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Weekly after-hours parties at the museum featuring lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. Free with museum admission.
SPLASH BASH: 7 p.m., Oschner Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar. DJs and bands will perform. Tickets $10, kids $5.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
FILM WORKSHOP AND "MUSIC IN MOVIES" SERIES: 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Two-day event with Cutting Edge film workshop includes conversations with filmmakers outlining their subject selection, planning and funding. Music series concludes with film on New Orleans jump blues era. $35 and up.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ANNIE": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. The comic strip about a lovable orphan, the Depression and Daddy Warbucks comes to life in this musical that features loads of kids and a vast array of Broadway staples, like "Tomorrow," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" and "It's the Hard Knock Life." Tickets $17.50-$28.
SATURDAY
HUEY P. LONG BIRTHDAY PARTY: 11 a.m., Kingfish, 337 Chartres St., New Orleans. The Kingfish's 125th birthday celebration with party, look-alike contest and special menu items. John "Spud" McConnell reprises his role as the colorful governor and senator, and there's an Instagram contest.
BREWSIANA: 7 p.m., House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans. The fifth annual craft beer and music festival features specialty beer samples from more than 17 local breweries, gastropub fare and entertainment including Delta Revelry, Stone Rabbits and Valerie Sassyras. There also will be games and a Saints game viewing party.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL" EXHIBIT: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
For more events and information, visit The New Orleans Advocate at theadvocate.com/new_orleans.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones