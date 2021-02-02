Right about now you're probably really missing Mardi Gras parades. No Mystique, no Artemis, no Orion — nothing at all is rolling.

But if you've got your own wheels, you can still get in the Carnival spirit. Lots of houses in Spanish Town and some spots in and around Mid City are all dressed up for the occasion.

Think of it, as the Mid City Gras folks call it, a reverse parade: People come by while the "floats" — people's houses — are stationary. Luckily, Bernie Sanders and his buzzworthy mittens made it to homes in both neighborhoods.

"We didn't want to let the day just pass us by," said Corey Shircliff, Mid City Gras board member. "We really thought there was a different way to celebrate this year."

So check out homes in Mid City, which is generally defined by the borders of 14th Street on the west, North Street on the north, Foster Drive on the east and Government Street on the south. A few homes in nearby neighborhoods are also getting in on the fun.

Spanish Town residents also have embraced the concept. Both the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association and the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, which oversees the annual parade, will present prizes for the best-dressed homes.

One of Baton Rouge's oldest and most compact neighborhoods, Spanish Town is bordered by Lakeland Drive on the north, North Ninth Street on the east, North Street on the south and Fifth Street on the west.

Here's where some of the area's float houses are located:

Mid City (and nearby)

710 Arlington Ave.

724 Bienville St.

1329 Drehr Ave.

1255 N. Leighton Drive.

1977 Wisteria St.

2028 Wisteria St.

605 Camelia Ave.

833 Ingleside Drive

3765 Government St.

Spanish Town