New Orleans trio Chapel Hart — sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle — will audition for the "America's Got Talent" judges on Tuesday night's show.
Chapel Hart will perform its original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” the group's 2022 take on Dolly Parton’s 1974 hit song “Jolene.”
"AGT" airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.
A hometown viewing party honoring the Mississippi-born women starts at 5 p.m. at The Whiskey Bar, 118 Suite 2, Davis Ave., Pass Christian.
"These ladies have found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots and Louisiana spunk, and share it with listeners around the world," a news release says.
In 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help advance female country artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride and Gabby Barrett.
With roots in gospel music, the singers also perform sweet southern country, and rock and roll.
For more info, visit https://www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent and https://www.chapelhart.com/.
Chapel Hart images below. Photo Credit is TRAE PATTON / NBC.
Trae Swindle (white jacket) Danica Hart (denim jacket) & Devynn Hart (white top)