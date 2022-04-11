Many of us have experienced it and some of the state's high school seniors are living through it right now — the American college application process.
So what better time to watch "Try Harder!"?
A Louisiana Public Broadcasting-Indie Lens Pop project, in partnership with Independent Television Service (ITVS) and "Independent Lens," "Try Harder!" makes its virtual premiere at 6 p.m. Monday. The screening will be followed by a discussion hosted by LPB.
The screening is free, but registration is required at lpb.org/tryharder.
"With humor and heart, 'Try Harder!,' from acclaimed filmmaker Debbie Lum, pulls back the curtain on the reality of the college application process and the intersection of class, race and opportunity through the eyes of high school seniors applying to America’s top schools," a news release says. "The film is a portrait of young adults in the most diverse American generation ever, as they navigate the external and internal pressures of growing up and figuring out their futures."
The discussion will "explorw the universal issues raised in the film, including the pressures of the college applications process for youth from a diversity of backgrounds in Louisiana," the release also says.
Hosting the panel will be Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs for the Southern University System. Panelists will include Dr. Ariel Encalade Mitchell, owner and director of Counseling, Cognitive Solutions and assistant professor of counseling at Xavier University of Louisiana; Lucas Spielfogel, executive director of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition; and special guest Lou Nakasako, producer and cinematographer of "Try Harder!"
Attendees are invited to participate via a live interactive survey during the screening and discussion for a chance to win a year’s membership to LPB.