Looking for an out-of-town culinary experience but don't want to travel far?
Head up U.S. 61 for the St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival.
The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13, at The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, and promises innovative food prepared by a variety of chefs.
There also will be live music, storytellers, dancers, wine and spirits tastings, a beer garden showcasing Louisiana and Mississippi craft brews and live cooking demonstrations.
Tickets are $95. VIP/early bird tickets are $125 by visiting foodwinefestival-96.jpgRAEGAN LABAT. For detailed information, visit stfrancisvillefoodandwine.com.
Bourbon Festival
Tickets are on sale to the Louisiana Bourbon Festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The Louisiana Bourbon Fest is the premiere event of the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge in 2022. The organization launched in 2015 with the hope of spreading the bourbon culture in Baton Rouge. The festival is the culmination of more than seven years of community-driven events. This will be a weekend of educational seminars led by some of the whiskey industries leading authorities, as well as fantastic food and great bourbon.
Tickets are $50-$250 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/louisiana-bourbon-festival-tickets-370951835927.
Eating contest
TJ Ribs Acadian, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, will host the TJ Ribs Rib Eating Contest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Subsequent contests are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 20. Sign up at the restaurant on the day of the contest.
The winner of Saturday's contest will be awarded a pair of tickets to the LSU vs. University of Alabama-Birmingham football game on Saturday, Nov. 19.
For more information, visit tjribs.com.
Wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Switchback Ridge Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Switchback Ridge produces handcrafted estate-grown cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petite sirah sourced exclusively from the Peterson Family Vineyard in Calistoga, Napa Valley. Wines will be paired with five courses and dessert.
Tickets are $125 by visiting sevn.ly/xh1sy8yj.
Curbside hosts slider showdown
From Nov. 7-13, Curbside Burgers will celebrates its sixth anniversary with a is limited-time burger in partnership with Barbosa’s Barbecue, drawings for free Curbside, and the first ever ‘Curbside Burgers Slider Eating Showdown’ hosted by T-Bob Hebert scheduled for Nov. 13.
The Barbosa Burger will feature some of Barbosa’s award-winning chopped brisket, smashed patty, cheddar cheese, poblano relish, fried onion strings, and our house made Smoke Sauce. For every Barbosa Burger purchased, customers will be entered into a raffle for several prizes from Hufft-Marchand Hospitality including a $100 Curbside Gift Card.
The ‘Curbside Burgers Slider Eating Showdown’ competition, hosted by T-Bob Hebert, will be a race to see who can finish the most sliders in 180 seconds. The winner will receive free Curbside for an entire year. The Curbside Slider Eating Showdown and Anniversary raffle will both take place during halftime of the Saints vs. Steelers game beginning at noon Nov. 13. Sign up for the Slider Eating Showdown at CurbsideSliderShowdown.eventbrite.com.
Thanksgiving sides
Tickets are on sale for a Thanksgiving Sides class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney in the teaching kitchen for some hands-on cooking fun. Learn how to make your Thanksgiving table extra special, because everyone knows it's all about the sides.
Tickets are $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/thanksgiving-sides?.
Wagner wine pairing
Reserve your spot today for the Wagner Family Winery Wine Pairing dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Wagner Family Wines will be paired with a four-course dinner. Admission is $150 by calling (225) 224-4142.
P-Beau's temporarily closed
P-Beau's Food-Bar-Patio, 121 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, is temporarily closed due to an Oct. 28 fire.
The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, adding that it is relocating its team members to other concepts in its restaurant group.
"We will continue to work with our local officials, insurance, and support providers to assess our next steps as we are committed to reopening P-Beau's as soon as possible," the Facebook post stated.
For more information, visit p-beaus.com.