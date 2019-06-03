Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held its annual scholarship program on May 5.
Awards of $1,000 each were presented to Kaitlyn Alsander, Zachary High School; Blake Davis, Dutchtown High School; Jasmine Hebert, Central High School; Summer Lewis, Woodlawn High School; Lauren Smith, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge; and Morgan Tucker, Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
Falyn Hollins received the Jo Ethel Honoré Memorial Award, a $500 scholarship for an outstanding female senior graduating from Scotlandville High School. Ty’Anna Fisher, of Lee Magnet High School, received the Audrey Daste LeBlanc Scholarship, a $500 award given to a high school senior who will attend Southern University.
Gina E. Eubanks, associate vice president of the LSU AgCenter and recent inductee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hall of Fame, was the speaker.
The remaining applicants received a book stipend. The scholarship committee is chaired by Anita Green, Myrtly Joiner and Danye Pelichet. Gwendolyn J. Thomas is chapter president.
BRDNA holds Celebrate Nursing Banquet
The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association held the 30th annual Celebrate Nursing Banquet May 6 at Boudreaux’s reception hall.
Over 150 members, honorees, family members and guests attended. Valerie Schluter, chair of the Banquet Committee, was mistress of ceremonies. Patrick Reed, president of the Louisiana State Nurses Association, greeted attendees. This year, 25 registered nurses were honored for their commitment to the nursing profession and excellence in practice, education, research and administration. Rachelle Conish received the Edith Lobue Memorial Scholarship.
Legion Post 58 elects new officers
The American Legion Boyd-Ewing Post 58 elected 2019-2020 officers on May 6 at the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center and Hotel. They are Lee Faucette, commander; Paul Smith, first vice commander; Gil Lerma, second vice commander; Bob Benedict, chaplain; Jerry Juneau, service officer; Jack Bagent, finance officer; Michael Nolan, historian; Mark St. Romain, sergeant-at-arms; Darrell White, staff judge advocate; and Ed Ott, member at large.
The post recognized Bill Branch for his efforts as the post adjutant and recognized University High School graduating senior Colin Raby for his participation in the American Legion Oratorical Contest. The post honored Denver Loupe for his 65-plus years of membership to Post 58 and the American Legion.
State Rep. Franklin J. Foil highlighted some of the bills the Legislature is addressing. Of particular interest to the membership were bills addressing Baton Rouge traffic. Post 58 will meet next in September.
Avant Guard wins awards at national convention
The Avant Garde BR Chapter of The Society gathered May 16 at Crawfish City Restaurant to celebrate its two national honors.
At its national convention in Detroit in April, the chapter received second place for outstanding program in the visual arts category and a certificate of recognition and commendation for excellence in program reporting. The Society is dedicated to enhancing, exposing and promoting youth in the arts.
Among those attending were Eileen Kennedy, president; Joyce O'Rourke, vice president; Janifer Peters, chaplain and financial secretary; Dorothy Davis, corresponding secretary; Sandra Hall, recording secretary; Elaine Simmons, archivist; and Aileen Hendricks, Elaine Phillips and Doris Hall. Gloria Hall, treasurer, and Carlette Phillips are also members.
Falgout named to Phi Sigma Theta
Camille Falgout, daughter of Ronald Falgout Jr. and Nancy B. Shelton, both of Baton Rouge, has been named a member of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society at LSU. Phi Sigma Theta is dedicated to recognizing academic achievement in undergraduates at institutions of higher learning.
Stirling DAR Chapter installs new officers
The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution installed 2019-2021 officers at a picnic on May 18 at Oakley Plantation. They are Regent Anne Klein, First Vice Regent Tanya Lawton, Treasurer Deanna Fontenot, Chaplain Brenda Ellzey, Recording Secretary Carol Allen, Registrar Mary Margaret Jones and historian Lauren Durr.
On May 4, Regent Nancy Bickham and member Nancy Ann Rider traveled to Paradise, California, to present an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. Rider is an associate member of the Chico Chapter located near Paradise and wanted to do something to show unity and support as the town continues to clean up after the devastating wildfire last year.
The town lost nearly all of the flags — only 30 of 1,100 remained — that were used to line the streets ahead of patriotic events. In addition to the large flag, funds were raised to purchase and replace 85 of the flags that were lost. A ceremony and parade of flags was held leading up to raising the new American flag at Town Hall.
To learn more about the DAR, email Klein at kleinanne@bellsouth.net. Stirling Chapter members are from East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Flood control topic for Baton Rouge DAR
David DeLoach, of DeLoach Marine Service and Shipyard, explained how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed the flood control system to divert overflow water from the Mississippi River to prevent flooding when the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 20 at the State Archives Building.
Prospective new members Carol Evans and Susan Linding were welcomed. Zora Olsson installed 2019-2021 officers. The chapter held a memorial service for deceased member and chapter officer Sue Seab. Joy Smith and Myrtle Husband provided refreshments.
Members provided dessert and served lunches to veterans and family members at the “Veterans Stand Down” event held May 23 at Magnolia Care Center. They also provided bags with health care products to be given to veterans in need.
Members placed flags on graves on May 25 at Port Hudson National Cemetery in preparation for its Memorial Day service, and participated in the service on May 27.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email hgrace5366@aol.com for information.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.