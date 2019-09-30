In memory of those who were killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the Exchange Club of Baton Rouge rededicated the Freedom Shrine at the East Baton Rouge Main Library on Sept. 11.
The Freedom Shrine is a collection of historic documents reproduced and displayed in thousands of locations around the United States. The Freedom Shrine display was donated in 1987 at the previous location of the library.
In 1997, the Exchange Club added additional documents. The display is located on the second floor of the main library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., in the special collections area. Freedom Shrines may also be seen at the USS Kidd Museum and Baton Rouge Community College. The Virtual Freedom Shrine website is freedomshrine.com.
Legion Post 38 honors Gold Star family
American Legion Post 38 honored Unit 38 Auxiliary member Katherine Thackery Snyder with a Gold Star membership pin and banner at its Sept. 9 meeting.
Snyder's brother, Cpl. Wade Ellwood Thackery Jr., U.S. Army 101st Airborne, died Feb. 15, 1968, in Vietnam. The last Sunday of September is "Gold Star Family Day" to recognize those who lost a loved one in time of war.
Following the ceremony, the post membership heard from Desley Washington, assistant registered nurse manager at the Baton Rouge V.A. Outpatient Clinic; Linda Stegall, caregiver services of Moore Care; and Tonia Griffin, marketing director of Williamsburg Senior Living Community, who also provided a cake for dessert. Selma and Gerard Ruth donated door prizes. Byron Comeaux, American Legion State commander, was a guest.
Baton Rouge DAR learns about Old State Capitol
Mary Durusau, state director of museums, presented a slideshow on the Old Louisiana State Capitol on Sept. 16 to the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the State Archives Building.
Durusau showed photographs of the restored stained-glass dome and an old cistern discovered in the basement.
The chapter received proclamations from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in East Baton Rouge Parish. The chapter placed a Constitution Week exhibit at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
The 2019-20 yearbooks were distributed and members were given information on events and awards the chapter received at the LSDAR Workshop in July. New member Lillian Bridewell-Bowles was recognized.
Chapter Regent Janis Lowe recognized past state and chapter Regent Zora Olsson, who is now DAR vice president general. Hostesses were Judy Burch and Susan Smith.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
Hurst Auxiliary holds baking contest
The Maynard E. Hurst Knights of Columbus Auxiliary held its cake and pie contest on Sept. 12 in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church coffee shop.
In the cake contest, Teenie Bajon was first with an Almond Joy cake, Cheryll Thomas was second with an eclair cake and Margaret Mannino was third with a chocolate poke cake. In pies, Shirley Bonaccorso was first with a Heath toffee candy pie and Melanie Bollinger was second with a pear pie. The top two finishers in each category advance to the Louisiana Ladies Auxiliary Association competition.
Lindel Brown, Cookie Cline and Aida Fernandez were judges.
Lagniappe Club holds semiannual luncheon
The GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club held its semiannual luncheon on Sept. 16 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
President Kathie Ryan reported on the national convention, which she attended during the summer. Montez Love presented plans for a card party fundraiser on Nov. 8. Members learned the 2021 Regional Conference will be held in Baton Rouge, and the 2022 National Convention will be held in New Orleans.
Social Chairwoman Loraine Skidmore thanked those who attended and planned last month's membership lunch. Conservation Chairwoman Wynona Martin spoke about the annual migration of hummingbirds to St. Francisville. Gynne Klimavicz, Lana Merliss, Molly Rau, Trish Sedlin and Ryan were named delegates to the GFWC Louisiana Fall Board Meeting.
Audubon DAR notes Constitution Week
The John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Constitution Week when the group met Sept. 16 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
Constitution Week Chairwoman Shirley Newsham distributed gift bags with pocket-size Constitutions, bookmarks, crossword puzzles and a small bell to commemorate Constitution Day on Sept 17.
Regent Margaret Tyler welcomed members and guests and discussed goals and suggestions for service, administrative and genealogy committees. Registrar Bridget May introduced prospective members Dana Emerson and Gwen Hanna. Julie Sauls Noland was announced as the Chapter Outstanding Junior.
Service to America Committee Chairman Amy Fontenot distributed instructions for four DAR Service Day projects. Historian Denise Malesic gave an overview of her work compiling the chapter history into a book. Service to Veterans Co-chairwoman Georgia LaCour distributed backpacks for the members to fill before the Christmas party at Raven’s Outreach Center. LaCour, who was regent from 2017-19, was presented with a past regent pin.
Meeting hostesses were Sue Badeaux, Jan Sauls, Noland and Malesic.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline decent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, contact bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
Chronologically Gifted hear traffic reporter
Johnny Ahysen, traffic reporter at WAFB, addressed the Chronologically Gifted and Talented club on Sept. 18 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church's Naylor Hall.
Born and reared in Beaumont, Texas, Ahysen moved to Baton Rouge in 1979 to study marketing at LSU. He has been on-air in radio full-time since high school. His local radio career included managing WJBO/WFMF. He also managed radio stations in El Paso, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi.
Ahysen reflected on changes in communication technologies and broadcasting through the years in radio and TV. He was asked to fill in at WAFB, reporting on traffic in 2005, a position he continues.
Von Rabon catered the lunch. The Rev. Barrett Ingram gave the invocation and benediction. Guests included Molly McGraw, of St. Francisville; Sonny and Pat Aucoin, of Walker; and Delma Armstrong, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Annabelle Armstrong presided, Marion Forbes handled registration and Pat Robertson decorated Naylor Hall.
Philharmonic Club begins fall activities
The Philharmonic Club began its fall activities on Sept. 18 at Billie Bell's home.
Bell played an elegy from Mendelssohn's "Songs Without Words" and selections from "Eleven Bagatelles, op. 119" by Beethoven. Janet Daniel and Kay Hawthorne played a whimsical assortment of popular oldies as piano duets.
Hostesses were Marianne Parker and Rose Mary Williams.
Seven become junior SAR members
Seven members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution were inducted on Sept. 22 as junior members of the Gen. Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Joining were Elliot Monroe Tubbs, 3, and Oliver Wilson Tubbs, 2, sons of David and Jamie Tubbs, of Port Allen; Samuel Evan Charette, 6, and Alexander Russell Charette, 11, sons of Russell and Jessamye Charette, of Port Allen; Andrew Martin Thibodeaux, son of Joseph Gabel and Sarah Thibodeaux, of Port Allen; and Michael Scott Dunlap, 12, and David Chadwick Dunlap, 14, sons of Jesse and Laura Dunlap, of Denham Springs.
This event was held in conjunction with a commemoration of the Sept. 21, 1779, victory of the forces of Spanish Louisiana Gov. Bernardo de Galvez over the British in the American Revolutionary battle at the British fort in Baton Rouge. The old star-shaped fort was located in the area of the Pentagon Barracks. Chris Achee, president chapter of the Chapter, gave a history of the battle while dressed in the uniform of Carlos de Grand Pre, commandant of Pointe Coupee at the time.
Anyone under age 22 who is lineally descended from a man or woman who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer or recognized patriot in one of the colonies or states is eligible for membership in the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution. Contact Sue Badeaux, Ann Fairfax Chapter senior president, at suebado@cox.net.
