Le Cercle De Bacchus will introduce its 2020 debutantes on July 28 at the Past Presidents Champagne Brunch at the Baton Rouge Country Club. The 14 young women will be formally presented at the organization’s annual ball on Jan. 4 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The debutantes are Mary Brent Bankston, daughter of Cecile Bankston and Kevin Bankston; Jennifer Leigh Sheffield Cooper, daughter of Leslie Sheffield and Evan Cooper; Anna Camille Falgout, daughter of Nancy Shelton and Ronald Falgout Jr.; Macy Elizabeth Heroman, daughter of Lori and David Heroman; Caroline Virginia Evans Jones, of Oscar, daughter of Ursula and Wesley Jones; Anna Colleen Koonce, daughter of Edy and Jeff Koonce; Madeline Belle McCrary, daughter of Claesi and Marty McCrary; Ashley Ann Reynolds, daughter of Julie and Chad Reynolds; Emily Claire Sagnibene, daughter of Laurie and Frank Sagnibene III; Olivia Claire Schexnayder, daughter of Bridgit and Mark Schexnayder; Sandra Malone Shaw, daughter of Sandra “ReRe” and Tom Shaw; Annie Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Joan Smith and Gary Smith; Anna Claire Marie Sotile, daughter of Courtney and Vincent Sotile Jr.; and Catherine "Coco" Davis Sweeney, daughter of Dennise Reno and Neil Sweeney.
Mary Brent Bankston is the granddaughter of Pattie Moore Bankston and the late Albert Marion Bankston, the late Ann Vega LeMoine and the late Joseph Rodney LeMoine. Her father is a past president of Le Cercle de Bacchus. She is a graduate of University High School and attends LSU, where she is majoring in biology and is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Jennifer Cooper is the granddaughter of the late Eloise and Robert Sheffield, and Patsy Cooper and the late William Cooper. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Phi Sigma Theta Honor Society.
Anna Camille Falgout is the granddaughter of Marianna Barber and the late Aubrey "Buck" Barber Jr., and Betty and Ronald F. Falgout Sr. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in business and is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Macy Heroman is the granddaughter of Mary Helen and Harry Burk Heroman Jr., Pam Wilkerson, and George and Carolina Wilkerson. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where she is majoring in political science and international studies with a minor in theology. Her father is a Le Cercle de Bacchus baron.
Caroline Jones is the granddaughter of Mary Ellen and Robert Daniel, Rosemary and Jens Rummler, and Carolyn and Dan Jones. She is a graduate of False River Academy and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is majoring in business and is a member of Alpha Phi sorority.
Anna Koonce is the granddaughter of Colleen Landreneau and the late Dr. Rodney Landreneau Jr., and Mary Ann Koonce and the late William Koonce. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where she is majoring in environmental management and protection and is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority.
Madeline McCrary is the granddaughter of Belle and Randall Cashio, and Charlotte and Douglas McCrary. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in finance and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
Ashley Reynolds is the granddaughter of Pamela and Frank Compagno, and Earl Reynolds and the late Pamela Reynolds, and the great granddaughter of Marilyn Boyle. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in sociology with plans to minor in political science and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
Emily Sagnibene is the granddaughter of the late Gayle and Brien Guillory, and Bennie and Frank Sagnibene Jr. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she’s studying film and video production. Her father is a Le Cercle de Bacchus baron.
Olivia Schexnayder is the granddaughter of Barbara Friedman and the late Davis Schexnayder, and Betty and James Marino. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in psychology and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Sandra Shaw is the granddaughter of Sandra Partlow and the late Richard Pride Jr., and Mary and Robert Shaw. She is a graduate of University High School and attends the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she is majoring in psychology with a focus in neuroscience and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
Annie Smith is the granddaughter of Charles Smith and the late Joanne Smith, and the late Gloria and Milton Hughes. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in biology and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Anna Sotile is the granddaughter of Genevieve and Vincent Sotile Sr., and Rebecca and Zachary Capone. She is a graduate of University High School and attends LSU, where she is majoring in pre-medical technologies and is a member of Alpha Phi sorority. Her father is a Le Cercle de Bacchus baron.
Catherine Sweeney is the granddaughter of Barbara and Fredrick Reno, and Julia Maddox and Howard Sweeney. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is majoring in integrated marketing and communications and is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Her father is a Le Cercle de Bacchus baron.