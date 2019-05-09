Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through May 31 for its homeownership program.
Applications are available at habitatbrla.org, at the Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200, and at the ReStore locations, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and ReStore locations are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No late applications will be accepted.
Anyone interested in applying will be directed to additional information, including the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify).
Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner through their required 225 hours of “sweat equity” and to help them get an affordable mortgage. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
For more information, visit the website or call (225) 927-6651.