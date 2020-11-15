My primary strength is avoiding things. I avoid commitment, responsibility, consequences and blame.
I wait for someone to make a decision for me, and then complain that they didn’t ask me what I wanted. If they had asked what I wanted, I would have said, “I dunno.”
My tendency to avoid things rewards me with many benefits. I have time to complain about things I can’t control.
I gripe about the government, the hippy-liberals, the radical lunatic conservatives, the school board, garbage trucks, Congress, school buses, the cost of living, taxes, waiters, cashiers, banks, auto mechanics, big boxes with almost no cereal in them, my next door neighbor, the neighbor’s cat, heat, humidity, rain, cold and anybody stupid enough not to know that I am the center of the universe.
So, I don’t avoid everything. I take the initiative in complaining.
I am, however, an amateur in the sport.
I am surrounded by grievance gurus. One of my accusatory acquaintances, when asked what he would do if someone gave him a million dollars, asked, “No strings attached?” After he had partially accepted that there would be no conditions, he asked, “Tax free?” He was assured that this imaginary million bucks was a tax-free gift with no expectation of any fiscal, physical or emotional payback. Then he said, “Well a million won’t go all that far these days. Make it 10 million and we’ll talk.”
His performance, strictly ad-lib, was a gem. He never actually criticized anything. He only asked questions that made the gift seem cheap, insulting and paltry.
If anybody tried to give this guy a gift horse, he not only would look in the horse’s mouth, he would want to know who’s going to pay for feed and lodging, vet bills and grooming, shoeing and saddle.
I think he does that just to make me look bad. I would call him on it but that might cause confrontation. I’d rather avoid that.
— Grouchy lives in Covington