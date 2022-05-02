Louisiana's Laine Hardy will appear as scheduled on Monday night's "The Great Idol Reunion" episode of "American Idol" at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Hardy, the reality competition series' 2019 winner and the state's first, was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, with police saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room and captured “very candid” conversations. He was released Friday afternoon on his own recognizance.
Michaela Zukowski, senior publicity manager at ABC, confirmed on Sunday night that Hardy will be part of the series' 20th anniversary reunion celebration. The hour-long show was taped last month in Los Angeles.
The episode will gather several past "American Idol" winners and finalists. The show ran 15 seasons on FOX and the last five on ABC.
Joining Livingston native Hardy, 21, will be other "Idol" alums Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler and Laci Kaye Booth.
In addition, original "American Idol" judge and Baton Rouge native Randy Jackson will take part, reuniting with fellow judge Paula Abdul. Jackson is currently seen as the bandleader on FOX's "Name That Tune.'
Hardy will once again sing a duet alongside Booth, a Livingston, Texas, native who finished in the top five in 2019. The pair performed the Johnny Cash-June Carter song "Jackson" from the film "Walk the Line" on the show that season.
"The Great Idol Reunion" will also be available on demand and on Hulu starting Tuesday.