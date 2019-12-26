FRIDAY
NO SHOW COMEDY LIVE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Stand up performance art, live.
SATURDAY
4TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY HOMELESS LOVE OUTREACH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Under the St. Vincent de Paul Bridge, Baton Rouge. A homeless outreach featuring worship, personal products, hot meals, clothing, gift cards, and a whole lot of love. To join or be a part of, call (225) 405-9649 or (318) 557-78054. Cash app $Living4Christ777.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Market, food, art and more. Free.
DEUX BELLE DAMES: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Join Deux Belle Dames for an evening of French song featuring soprano Donna Lee, of Berlin, Germany, and mezzo Anna Little, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Donations accepted, proceeds benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Louisiana. Reception to follow at Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. NOTE: The LSU-Oklahoma game will be streamed, starting at 2:30 p.m., also at the Arts Council. Patrons can either walk to the concert to arrive before the program begins, or can remain and watch the game. Free admission to concert; tailgate is $5. For more info, contact Susan Crowther at susancrowther@icloud.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — PLAYFUL POLYMERS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore how polymers behave using some common household ingredients. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
ANIME-ISH: DECEMBER EDITION: 6:20 p.m., Uppercut's Barber Shop, 1951 Staring Lane. Join the #blerdish podcast for their monthly Anime movie night. Featuring Studio Ghibli's Porco Rosso. This one is all ages friendly. Art and food vendors will include the #blerdish comic pop up shop. BYOB.
TUESDAY
NOON YEAR'S EVE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Now kids get to celebrate their own ball drop just like in Times Square. Space is limited. Registration is strongly suggested. Ball drop at noon. Regular admission is $14 free admission for members.
NEW YEARS EVE SPARKLE PARTY: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., Rooftop. General admission includes access to terrace festivities, Champagne toast at midnight, buffet style food, sushi stations, two bars, DJ, photo booth and the best view in Baton Rouge for $100 per person. VIP includes a five-course meal in dining room for $150 per person. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
NEW YEAR'S EVE AT RADIO BAR: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring drink specials and DJ Bird playing your favorite hits.
RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR ON THE RIVER: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Ring in 2020 in your best Roaring '20s style clothing. Featuring amazing views of the river, a firework showcase, music by Rechelle and The Regeneration Band along with DJ Doc, a food buffet, two premium bars and complimentary party favors. $85 general admission, $850 reserved table seating (10 tickets). Tickets at eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Cyclical maintenance underway. Facility will reopen to the public Tuesday, Jan. 21. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY ONGOING
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: times vary, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. 90-minute sessions nearly every day from Friday until Jan. 4. Tickets are $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties of more than 10 people. Special birthday packages also available. (225) 389-3030, raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive mile-long trail through the zoo with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. $5 adults/teens, $4, seniors $3 ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. brzoo.org.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.