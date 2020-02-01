Air Force ROTC cadets aspire to one day fly for their country. In January, several from LSU traded the wild blue yonder for boots on the ground.

Joined by a Marine and National Guard member, five cadets of Air Force ROTC Detachment 310 marched 323 miles from the LSU campus to Eglin Air Force Base near Pensacola, Florida.

During the six-day march, Jan. 3-8, they carried 40-pound rucksacks and asked through social media and a GoFundMe campaign for people to donate funds that will go to two military charities: K9s for Warriors and the National League of POW/MIA Families. Their fundraising effort continues even though the march is over.

“The whole goal was to do something both for the charities and a little bit to test ourselves at something really hard, overcome it and be stronger as a result,” said Colin Raby, a freshman ROTC cadet from Baton Rouge.

The idea originated with Austin Firman, who did a 165-mile solo march from his Covington hometown to Vicksburg, Mississippi, shortly after graduating from high school last year. He made the trek in four days, hiking 16 hours a day, with his father and stepmother driving behind him most of the way to shield him from traffic.

Although it was physically demanding, Firman liked the experience enough to suggest it to his ROTC detachment to do during the semester break.

Fellow cadets Raby, Zach Toups, Dylan Cone and Ben Flickinger committed to the project. Firman recruited Cameron Richards, a Marine who began attending LSU this semester, and National Guardsman Jake Engle, a student at LSU-Shreveport, to join them.

Strapping on the heavy backpacks, they marched in teams, carrying an American flag and one representing prisoners of war and service members listed as missing in action. A support vehicle hauled other necessary supplies.

Because this march was almost twice as long as his earlier trek, Firman created a two-team rotation that enabled them to march around the clock. For eight hours, one team marched and drove the support vehicle while the other rested. The other team took over for the next eight hours.

For Raby, the first day was the worst: cold and raining, the wetness weighed down their rucksacks, soaking their shoes and socks. Fortunately, the weather cleared for the rest of the march.

Firman said his low point came on an 8-mile straightaway during a night shift in Mississippi with Cameron by his side. They marched for hours, but it felt as if they hadn’t gone anywhere.

“That was really hard mentally,” Firman said. “At that same time, we were kind of looking at each other and give a nod knowing why we’re doing it. It helped us push through. That probably had to be the hardest part.”

Other than reaching the finish line, the high points came when people they met along the way responded positively to their causes, which was to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and to raise money.

Those encounters helped them complete the march, Raby said.

“At a certain point about halfway, three-fourths of the way through, I knew what we were doing was a good thing simply because, you look at ‘Field of Dreams’ — build it and they will come,” Raby said. “We’re doing it and people are just showing up giving us supplies.”

Raby recalled when a man wearing a suit stopped his car on the opposite side of U.S. 190 in Louisiana and crossed on foot to meet them.

“In his right hand are two bottles of beer, and in his left hand are two bottles of water, and he said, ‘Y’all pick. Which do you want?’” Raby said. “We took the water. He said, ‘I don’t know what you guys are doing, but I saw you walking outside with the American flag and I just assumed you’re doing something good.’”

The money the group raised — about half their $8,000 goal — will be divided between K9s For Warriors and the National League of POW/MIA Families.

K9s for Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to service members suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. The National League of POW/MIA Families works to obtain the release and return of all prisoners from the Vietnam War, a full accounting for the missing and repatriating the remains of those who died.

Donations can still be made at “LSU Det. 310 Ruck March” GoFundMe page.