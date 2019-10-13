Crippling falls are common among the elderly. Jeffrey Casebolt doesn’t want senior citizens to take this news lying down. Literally.
Get up. Get moving. By all means, get stronger, said Casebolt, an exercise sciences instructor at West Texas A&M University.
People ages 65-69 have a 1 in 200 chance of suffering hip fractures, and the chances increase to 1 in 10 for those 85 and older, said Casebolt, speaking in Baton Rouge recently at Strength Science Studios.
The biggest risk factors are hip weakness, unstable balance and taking four or more prescription medicines, he said, adding that people with all three risk factors are almost guaranteed to fall in a year’s time.
Exercise can increase strength and balance and even make falls less likely to cause a broken hip.
“If you are strong, you are less likely to be injured,” Casebolt said. “Here’s the better part: If you are injured and you are strong, you will bounce back quicker.”
To minimize falling risk, Casebolt recommended building muscles in the legs, hips and lower back. Gym exercise machines that target the calves, thighs and glutes (backside) include leg extension, leg press and abduction (moving arms or legs to the side).
Strength training helps several ways:
Stronger muscles improve balance. Casebolt participated in a study of individuals who could only stand on one leg an average of 4 seconds. At the end of eight weeks of training, their strength increased 70% and the balance improved over 400%. Tai chi is another excellent way to improve balance, he said.
Stronger muscles improve walking speed, which reduces the likelihood of the most damaging falls. The slower someone walks, the more likely that falls will be laterally or backward rather than forward, where they can use their arms to break their fall rather than land on their backsides and break their hips.
Strength training preserves and increases muscle mass, and muscles around the hips absorb shock when people fall.
Strength training increases bone density, making them less likely to break.
To be effective, strength training needs to be strenuous enough that the person exercising cannot complete another repetition without breaking the proper form, Casebolt said. After workouts, a proper diet and sleep are important, as is giving the muscles time to recover.
Although Casebolt considers strength training more important than cardio exercise, any activity is better than no activity.
“The very first thing I want for anyone I work with is do something,” he said. “I don’t care what it is. I want you to find something that is physical that makes you feel good. … It just has to be physical. Is it Pilates, yoga, dance, hiking, golf? I don’t care. I want you to get your body moving.”