AARP Louisiana has donated $25,000 to support food banks across Louisiana.
The funds will support The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Northeast Louisiana Food Bank and the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.
Each food bank received $5,000 to address hunger crises in their communities. The total donation equates to about 75,000 meals.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we are committed to assisting the most vulnerable in our communities as we all work through this unsettling and difficult time together,” said Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana state director.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serves 11 parishes and feeds an average of 100,000 people a year under normal operations. However, with the impact of COVID-19, the Food Bank is serving an average of 50,000 people a month.
LSU's Mingxuan Sun receives NSF Career Award
LSU Computer Science and Engineering Assistant Professor Mingxuan Sun has received the National Science Foundation Career Award for a project she is working on called “Privacy-aware Predictive Modeling of Dynamic Human Events,” which is supported by the NSF Information & Intelligent Systems Division.
The grant, which runs from June 2020 to May 2025, is worth $422,815.
Over the course of the grant, Sun will work to develop a series of novel models and algorithms to analyze dynamic human events. Machine learning that leverages individuals’ event data can improve the prediction accuracy of future events but introduces high risks to each individual’s privacy.
“Nowadays, large volumes of human event data, such as online TV-viewing records, domain name server queries and electronic records of hospital admissions are becoming increasingly available in a wide variety of applications, including network analysis and services and health care analytics,” Sun said. “Predictive modeling of those collective event sequences is beneficial for promoting nationwide economic and safety development.”
The second point of research is to improve human understanding and trust of predictive modeling. To do this, Sun will develop interpretable algorithms to explain how the information is used in prediction and what potential private information can be inferred based on their input.
The third point of research is to balance privacy and utility, which benefits individuals and service providers.
“These three research aims are complemented by a comprehensive evaluation in a number of application domains,” Sun said.
Helm scholarship awarded
Claire Michele Couch has been awarded the Dr. Robert N. Helm Scholarship by the Pointe Coupee Health Services Foundation Scholarship Committee.
Couch is a senior at False River Academy and plans to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this fall.
To earn the $250 scholarship, seniors must submit an essay about their intention to pursue a medical career and preferably be enrolled at a college or university.
The scholarship was established in honor and memory of the late Dr. Robert Helm, who was a local family practice physician and medical director for Pointe Coupee Hospice.
Donations can be made to the Dr. Robert N. Helm Scholarship Fund at pchhh.org or mailed to PC Health Services Foundation, Dr. Robert N. Helm Scholarship Fund, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, LA 70760.