An encounter with God can change lives.
Pastor Philip Pimlott believes that so much that two years ago, he changed the name of the HeartsEase Family Life Church in Baton Rouge to Encounter Church.
“We just want to see God change people’s lives — that they have an encounter that will leave them changed forever. I just really believe that there are a lot of people who just need that encounter — that moment that God can change their lives,” said Pimlott, a native of Norwich, England. “‘So, we just felt that name really represented what we were trying to do. We just want people to come in here and encounter God and experience God. And what better than having that name on our church.”
Pimlott, 47, founded HeartsEase 16 years ago.
“We really felt HeartsEase was a great name, and that was where we started,” Pimlott said. “We started a church from a place where we felt that we needed our hearts to be healed, and just some things we were going through at that time … We just really felt that in the last few years that God was really moving us as a church. We were stepping into a new season, and we just felt it was important for us to have a new name to represent that new season.”
Encounter, at 21112 Florida Blvd., was a result of much prayer and inspired by the Old Testament story of Jacob, Pimlott said.
“He changed from being Jacob, a deceiver to Israel prince of God, because he had an encounter with God,” Pimlott said.
Pimlott’s personal encounter with God wasn’t as dramatic but just as life-changing.
Growing up in a Christian home, Pimlott remembers asking God into his heart at the age of 8.
“As a young man, I used to think I didn’t have a testimony,” he said. “I didn’t do drugs, and I didn’t do alcohol. And I didn’t do all those things. I later realized that perhaps my testimony was greater because God spared me. ... That encounter with God kept me.”
Pimlott said he dreamed of preaching as a child. He grew up working in the youth ministry and led praise and worship.
At 21, he came to the United States and was the youth pastor at his grandfather’s church in Atlanta for three years. He then moved to Baton Rouge in 1991, serving as a youth pastor at Jimmy Swaggart’s Family Worship Center for seven years before starting his own ministry with seven people in his home.
“Through the years, there’s been twists and turns, and I’ve made mistakes. But God has always been faithful,” Pimlott said. “I’ve seen my relationship with God just grow stronger and stronger.”
HeartsEase prospered before relaunching as Encounter last year. With the new name came a new model.
Encounter Church put more emphasis on small groups that meet in various locations throughout the week. Small-group activities include prayer groups, evangelism classes and Bible classes, pool games and fitness classes.
“It’s been very positive. It’s a great season that we’re in as a church, and we’re just really excited about it,” he said.
The church continues to grow. Pimlott said the church has about 450 members and holds about 250 people per service. It is undergoing renovations to add 5,000 square feet, which will double the number of people it can hold.
“We’re having to put out extra chairs almost every week, so it’s a great problem to have,” he said. “We’re going to be able to create more space, so we’re doing very, very well.”
Pimlott would like to see further Encounter expansion. He said the long-term goal is to have one centralized location with five smaller campuses throughout the community.
“The day of the megachurch has had its day,” he said. “I think the church needs to look to get smaller. So, by having different campuses and satellite locations, it can really help us minister to the needs of the community in a better way. That’s our vision.”
Even with expansion plans, Pimlott doesn’t want Encounter to lose one of the church’s best attributes: having a diverse family atmosphere.
“Encounter is a pretty accurate description of what I believe is what heaven is going to look like,” he said. “It’s such a diverse church. It’s not a group of young people. It’s not a group of old people. It’s not black, white. It’s a church for the whole family. We’re just reaching out the lifeline and saying that all are welcome here.”
That outreach also includes those struggling with drugs, alcohol and other issues through the church’s ER recovery ministry on Friday nights.
“We have over 100 people who are dealing with hurts, habits and hang-ups," he said. "We’re just seeing great results along with people’s lives being touched and changed and impacted.”
The ER (Encounter Recovery) ministry features prayer, group meetings and a message. But the emphasis is letting people know they can overcome by connecting with God and a church family.
“That’s important because a lot of them think that they have blown opportunities, they’ve let people down and they have failed people,” Pimlott said. “But we’ve given them hope and shown that God has given them another chance. Not a second chance, because we blew that a long time ago. God’s all about another chance, another opportunity for their lives.”
It’s helping them change their lives and their situations after an encounter with God.
“We just want to be an all-inclusive church that just allows people to come as they are and God changes us. We believe God loves us too much to leave us the same way.”
With that change comes power for all believers, said Pimlott, referring to Ephesians 3:20.
“When you understand that God can do for us more than we can ever imagine in our wildest dreams — that God’s abilities far outweigh anything we can do,” he said. “We just got to make that that power we tap into is God because it is limitless what he’s able to do for each and every one of us.”
