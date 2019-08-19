Need a new or gently used purse, or two or three?
Louisiana Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter AA in Baton Rouge will host its third annual purse sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Jefferson United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 10328 Jefferson Highway.
The sale will feature hundreds of purses. Sales are cash only.
This year's sale proceeds will go directly toward funding scholarships, grants and loans for women for education, the organization's main goal.
"Since P.E.O. was begun over 150 years ago, we have given out over $321,000,000 to women for education," a news release said.
For more information on the group's work, visit https://www.peointernational.org/.