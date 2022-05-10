In a sedative sea of white-everything interiors, Anne Underwood is making waves by championing individuality, one project — and paint can — at a time.
“My mantra is: If you’re going to spend time, effort and money investing on decorating your home, it shouldn’t look the same as other people’s houses,” said Underwood, who founded Underwood Interiors in Baton Rouge in 2014.
Her layered aesthetic is a curated intersection of colors, patterns, touches of whimsy and collected antiques, all while highlighting the unique points of view of her clients, many of whom have worked with her for years.
“My goal is always to get the right mix of old and new, modern and traditional, solids and prints and high end and low end,” said Underwood about the hallmarks of her distinctive style. “I love to work family heirlooms and sentimental pieces into a design scheme.”
The Lake Charles native always had a knack for effortlessly reimagining spaces. She remembers attending sleepovers as a young girl and rearranging her friends’ bedrooms. Her mother, Susie Petrie, was a decorator, which further fueled Underwood's interest in the creative field.
There’s an English sensibility when walking inside an Underwood project, similar to being transported to a sophisticated, eclectic Notting Hill flat. Storied antiques mingle with custom upholstery while bold wallpaper complements splashes of color. Collected art is layered on the walls while treasured mementos from travels are put on display. It’s not a run-of-the-mill decorated house. It’s a reflection of the people that call it home.
But when designing bold and beautiful rooms for even the most daring of homeowners, there is a pivotal element needed to achieve the Underwood effect: trust.
“For one of my earliest clients, I nervously specified a pair of purple club chairs to add to the living room scheme,” said Underwood. “They reluctantly agreed, and after the room was complete, they shared that the chairs were their favorite part of the room. This is when I learned to trust my vision and not second guess my ideas.”
For those hesitant to make the jump to adding color or wallpaper, Underwood advises taking it slow.
“If wallpaper or paint feels too overwhelming, start with painting a splash of color on doors, a kitchen island or built-ins,” said Underwood. “You can also layer patterned pillows and a colorful throw into a seating area, and hang an eclectic mix of vintage art, frame a series of prints (pulled pages from a great coffee table book!) or support local artists by investing in colorful original art.”
When looking for inspiration around Baton Rouge, Underwood is inspired by local artists at galleries like Ann Connelly Fine Art and Studio de Chene. Her favorite home shopping destinations for unique pieces include Fireside Antiques, Circa 1857 and Red Onion. The common thread for Underwood: distinctive things in distinctive spaces for distinctive people.
“The white-everything trend is not for me because it doesn’t reflect a homeowner’s personality,” said Underwood. “It tends to all look the same, whereas I want a home to feel warm, welcoming, creative and, most importantly, be authentic.”