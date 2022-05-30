What is the “awareness phase” of caregiving?
In the fifth suggested stage of caregiving on the Alzheimer’s journey, we see a greater awareness of self by the caregiver and a growing awareness of how the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is affecting him or her and certainly his or her loved one. The caregiver has gone through the beginning phase — packing preparations and plans; the accumulation phase — gathering resources and support services; the settling stage — getting acclimated to the unique environment of Alzheimer’s, and then hits the realization stage — knowing that things will never be the same again with them or their loved one.
As the caregiver continues to “travel” through the disease journey, a keen sense of awareness evolves in the day-to-day tasks and responsibilities. This “awareness phase” is characterized by that “jet lag beginning to set in.”
Caregivers are fatigued and become increasingly mindful of how their caregiving role is constantly transforming, affecting their health, family, work, finances, social network, etc. As caregivers struggle to meet everyone’s needs, neglecting their own, they may not be able to articulate what is happening to them. They are still trying to incorporate all the new caregiver responsibilities into their “old life.”
In this “awareness phase,” there is often a depletion of the caregiver’s internal resources, and the caregiver becomes aware of his or her personal health decline, whether it be bouts with depression, irritability, decreased energy, and/or increased blood pressure. Ideological thinking makes the caregiver believe that if he or she would only get more efficient or gain great control, the journey would get better.
Additionally in this phase, there is more awareness of family dynamics and how responsibilities are distributed, which oftentimes creates conflict, dissent and increased stress. Meeting with family and organizing care plans can be exhausting as the caregiver enlists the help of others to listen and help more. During this time, it is helpful for the caregiver to adopt an attitude of being receptive, instead of uneasy, at the proposal of new ideas or ways of caregiving for the affected individual. Instead of being frustrated, the caregiver and family members could instill curiosity, aiming to look more at the underlying roots of the affected individual’s actions and behaviors and creative ways to communicate with each other and manage the behavioral changes of their loved one. And, above all, everyone should encourage an atmosphere of openness and honesty. Instead of pitying the loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, for instance, empower him or her, fostering his or her strengths and really looking at the individual behind the disease.
During this awareness phase of caregiving, things begin to unpack more. Caregivers become “jet-lagged,” which prompts introspection of concerns about existence, a relationship with God or higher power, confronting despair and hopelessness, grief and loss, guilt and shame, forgiveness and reconciliation, and the growing abandonment from close friends and isolation from former social networks. This awareness leads the caregiver to a new and better understanding of self and his or her loved one and prods the caregiver to explore new and meaningful ways to continue the Alzheimer’s caregiving journey.