Looking for a different kind of dinner pairing? Sullivan's Steakhouse has you covered.
The restaurant, at 5252 Corporate Blvd., will host a Duckhorn Truffle Pairing Dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Here, four courses of chef-curated dishes infused with the flavors of truffle, all perfectly paired with Duckhorn Wines from bright whites to robust reds.
Cost is $95 per person, and space is limited. Reserve your space by visiting sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/duckhorn-truffle-dinner.
Trust Pop-up at Soulshine Kitchen
Tickets are on sale for the Trust Pop-up Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
This event, hosted by Soulshine and Brickyard South, features four courses, four cocktails and one simple question: Do you trust the chef? Guests choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life-changing.
This dinner, inspired by The 13th Gate Haunted House, will bring you a night of terror and uncertainty, of gluttony and wrath and most importantly, deliciously decadent food and cocktails that'll make your hair stand up.
Tickets are $80 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-at-soulshine-kitchen-bar-ep-4-fright-night-tickets-434508726297.
Holy Smoke
Register now to compete in the Holy Smoke barbecue competition from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave.
This is the ninth annual year for the competition. To register or for more information, visit holysmoke-2022.square.site.
Crafting herbal teas
Registration is open for the class, "Crafting Herbal Teas," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bohemian Cove BR, 10466 Airline Highway.
Herbal teas are delicious and simple to make if you know the basics. In this class, you will learn to make tea blends using herbs while discussing different properties and flavor profiles of several different herbs. You will be able to create your own tea blend to take home.
Cost is $35 and includes materials. Space is limited so reserve your spot by calling (225) 315-7164.
Halloween Bar Crawl
The Baton Rouge Happy Hour Halloweekend Bar Crawl will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This event will continue on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31.
This is pubcrawls.com's annual Baton Rouge Halloween Happy Hour Weekend Bar Crawl. Wear your Halloween costumes so you can be entered for spooky treats and prizes in the Social Media Costume Contest. The best photos/videos throughout the night will win cash and prizes.
For detailed information, visit Pubcrawls.com.
Bewitching Bites
Tickets are on sale for the Bewitching Bites class for ages 5-16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Hwy.
Join the instructors — if you dare — as they fire up the cauldron to create ghoulishly delicious bites that will bewitch your taste buds. With culinary tricks around each corner, you'll bring sweet treats and savory eats to life that are sure to cast a flavorful spell over all who enter the kitchen. Come in costume or just as you are and get ready to mix up a batch of Halloween fun.
Individual tickets are $60 or $100 for two by visiting youngchefsacademybatonrougela.liveeditaurora.com/workshops-special-events.