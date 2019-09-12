FRIDAY
DINNER AND COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA: 6:15 p.m., Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie. The fundraiser for Hotel Hope features dinner and entertainment by comics Joby Saad and Shawn Reynolds. eventbrite.com. Tickets $100.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
NEW ORLEANS BURLESQUE FESTIVAL: House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans. The festival features two days of events including the crowning of the Queen of Burlesque, music, comic emcees, singers and a variety of performances. neworleansburlesquefest.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"DOWNTON ABBEY" TEA: Noon, Windsor Court Hotel, Le Salon, 300 Gravier St., New Orleans. The "Afternoon Anglophile" tea service is available through September in advance of the release of the movie. A portion of proceeds benefits PBS station WYES. Seatings Friday through Sunday. Reservations required. windsorcourthotel.com. Tickets $49.
SATURDAY
LIFE ON THE BAYOU HERITAGE FAIR: 10 a.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. Explore how New Orleans’ earliest settlers lived some 300 years ago through demonstrations, entertainment, storytelling, re-enactments, children’s activities and tours of the house. On hand will be more than 20 local artisans and craftsmen, using centuries-old techniques, as well as re-enactors in period costumes. louisianalandmarks.org. Admission $7.50.
COMMUNITY COOKOUT: 5:30 p.m., Harahan Playgorund, 6601 10th St., Harahan. The fundraiser for the Harahan Fire Department features food vendors, merchandise, a dunking booth, inflatables, music, an auction and more.
ORACLE GALA: 7 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The fundraiser for the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana honors individuals and organizations who have contributed to permanently preserving Louisiana LGBT+ history and includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and music. lgbtarchiveslouisiana.org. Tickets $75.
RED LINEN NIGHT: 7 p.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. "Adorned" is the theme for the event, which celebrates the art of tattooing and includes tattoo and henna applications. There's also music and food available for purchase. ashecac.org. $20.
BELLES & BEAUS BALL: 8 p.m., Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place, New Orleans. The American Cancer Society's black-tie dinner recognizes 19 individuals for contributions to the fight against cancer. Event includes an auction, raffle, jewelry pull and entertainment to benefit Hope Lodge. bellesandbeausball.com. Tickets $200.
BON APPETIT DESSERT AND CHAMPAGNE AFTER PARTY: 9 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. The fundraiser for Project Lazarus asks guests to make a monetary donation to enjoy desserts, Champagne and cocktails. projectlazarus.net. Tickets $40.
