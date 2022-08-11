FRIDAY
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER VIEWING: after dark, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Note that viewing may be shifted by one day. For updates, call (225) 768-9948 or email observatory@brec.org
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "BEETLEJUICE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the Michael Keaton-starring 1988 classic film with live commentary, skits and interactive games. Rated R-ish due to improv content. $12. manshiptheatre.org
SATURDAY
SUMMER PLANT SALE & GARDEN EXPO: 8 a.m. to noon, Independence Botanic Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. Wide assortment of plants and garden art for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Gardens.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
BATON ROUGE GARDEN CLUB PLANT SWAP: 8 a.m. to noon, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Free event; all are welcome to bring something, take something. gardenclub.br@gmail.com
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
SPIRO STRETCH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., Athleta Store, Towne Center, 7455 Corporate Blvd. Class designed to gently stretch your muscles using the Spiro stretch tool (provided) to improve joint mobility, range of motion and relieve tension from the mind and body. Open to all levels, including beginners. Bring yoga mat and water; class is free. info@spirostretch.com
GARDEN DISCOVERIES: HOW TO TURN A PLANT INTO MEDICINE: 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Presentation led by Dr. Elizabeth Floyd. Free. (225) 231-3750
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
LEELA FEST: noon to 4 p.m., Leela Yoga Lifestyle, 7215 Highland Road. Featuring donation-based entrance, free yoga classes, live music and a range of ethical vendors in support of a community garden and composting. leelayogalifestyle.com, on Facebook as Leela Yoga Lifestyle or on Instagram @leelayogalifestyle
VIOLA AND PIANO RECITAL: 2:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Featuring Sonia Feres-Lloyd and Maira Braga Cabral. Registration required at 763-2260.
JOLIE PEARL SUMMER JAM: 3 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square lawn. Inaugural event opening with music by Blu Rouge, followed by Spank the Monkey at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, event will move to Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd.
"THE SAFE SPACE": 6 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A drama about three men’s silent struggle to find a safe space to speak their truth. Presented by Phoenix 1 and the Royal Hearts Foundation. $30-$45. manshiptheatre.org
SUNDAY
"MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. It's beloved character Marcel's big-screen debut in this funny and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
A VIEW OF THE EAST BATON ROUGE SCHOOL BOARD: 1972-2005: 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A talk by civic and community leader Press Robinson, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board's first African American member and president. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
"THE WIZARD OF OZ": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A TBR Young Actors Program production. Opening night. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Sept. 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon" through Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Summer Art Show & 35th Anniversary Sale" with new works by Associated Women in the Arts using the theme "Reflections." Show runs through Saturday, Sept. 10. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Sept. 10. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.