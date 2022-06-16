After co-writing No. 1 country hits for Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers and scoring his own radio-charting singles, CJ Solar will release his album debut in August.
The Nashville-based Solar will be home in Baton Rouge on Friday for a show at The Texas Club. He’ll perform hits he’s written for others and songs from his four EPs and upcoming album, “The Future's Neon.” More so than his previous releases, the album echoes his influences and inspirations.
“Like Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Eagles, the Foo Fighters, Brooks & Dunn,” Solar said last week from Nashville. “I wanted the world to hear these songs, so I had to get them out there.”
Music industry magazine Billboard recently featured the album’s second single, “All I Can Think About Lately.” The song is also being played by Baton Rouge’s locally owned country station, 100.7 FM, The Tiger.
Solar will release “The Future’s Neon” through his own label, Raining Bacon Records. He and his co-writers composed most of the album’s songs via Zoom in 2020, with the exception of 2015’s “All I Can Think About Lately.” Solar always loved the older song, but refrained from recording it because a succession of major country artists placed it on hold.
“It’s a bummer when you think a big artist is going to do a song and they don’t,” he said. “But I didn’t want to tell a bigtime artist that I didn’t want them to have it. That can be career-changing, if a song ends up on the radio by a big artist, but it kept falling through the cracks.”
Recording for “The Future’s Neon” began in August 2020 at Soultrain Sound Studios in Berry Hill, a Nashville neighborhood populated by many recording studios. Sessions stopped a few months later due to a coronavirus pandemic flare-up, resumed the following spring and finished in mid-summer 2021.
Solar co-produced the album with Nick Gibbens, his longtime drummer. Gibbens’ other studio credits include engineering and mixing Marty Stuart recordings, work he also did for “The Future’s Neon.”
“We’ve been compadres for quite a while,” Solar said of Gibbens. “I knew what songs I wanted to do, but he helped me flesh them out. He’s good at navigating the studio world and helpful with a lot of stuff.”
Gibbens’ drumming is one thing he opted not to apply to “The Future’s Neon.”
“Nick was, like, ‘Man, I’m a good drummer, but the Nashville session players are in another league,’ ” Solar said. “The guys who do that are in the top one percent.”
Solar also will perform in Alexandria this weekend. He’s sharing the bill in both cities with Alex Smith, a fellow Louisianan in Nashville. A native of Alexandria and graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Smith brings much Louisiana flavor to his country music.
“When it makes sense, we love coming home to play,” Solar said.
Propelled by his Grand Ole Opry debut and being named MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year, Solar began 2020 with momentum — but then came the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had been getting a lot of radio play and building my fan base,” he said. “It was a major bummer for me and, obviously, everybody,” he said.
In 2021, Solar did some performing and radio station visits, but things look much better this year.
“Yeah, we’re out almost every weekend,” he said. “I’m hoping that we can keep trucking and getting the word out.”
However 2022 goes, Solar is in this business called music for the long run. Many of the musicians he admires followed a long and winding road to success.
“A lot of my favorite bands slugged it out on the road for 10 years before anything happened,” he said. “I’ve had slow, organic growth. That’s not as pow as a major label spending millions of dollars to get you all over the place, but the people who do become fans really latch on. It’s cool to do it this way. People out there love what I do and I love doing it.”
CJ Solar/Alex Smith
9 p.m. Friday
Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave.
$15-$160