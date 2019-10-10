FRIDAY
SWAMP HAUNTED HIKES: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring crafts, storytelling, a haunted maze, carnival games, prizes and more. $6 per person. facebook.com/brecnaturecenter.
"NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD" WITH LIVE SCORE: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The band American Native will perform a new, live score to George A. Romero's classic "Night of the Living Dead." $12. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
COSTUME SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The theater will host its annual costume sale with items starting at 50 cents. Cash and major cards accepted. No checks. (225) 924-6496; theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
GEAUX FISH! CATFISH RODEO: 7:30 a.m. to noon, BREC's Burbank Soccer Complex, 12400 Burbank Drive. Catch fish and win prizes. The event is weather dependent. Registration is online and will also be available morning of. Free to register. brec.org/geauxfish.
BREC ART BEGINNING WATERCOLOR CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon, BREC's Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. Fee is $60 per participant, for ages 15 and up. All materials included. To register, visit webtrac.brec.org or email robinmcandrew@brec.org.
CORN MAZE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A family-friendly day of fall fun with numerous farm-related activities. Featuring hayrides, ziplining, face painting, Bayou Goula's Petting Zoo, pumpkin decorating and food from local vendors. $10 per person and free for children 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Bring a yoga mat. $5, includes museum admission. lsumoa.org.
STORIES IN ART: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Third Floor. Now led by a bilingual educator and including stories in English and Spanish, gallery activities and a hands on art project. For ages 0-6 with a parent/caregiver. lsumoa.org.
2019 COSTUME GIVEAWAY DAY: Noon to 4 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Free Halloween costumes for kids and families. Supplies are limited and given out on a first come, first served basis. While supplies last. ebrpl.com.
STUDIO SATURDAYS — COLOR THEORY: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore color theory through two art-making projects in conjunction with the art exhibitions on view. Recommended for ages 6-14. Register at lasm.org. On-site registration available, if space permits. Sponsored by Ann Connelly Fine Art.
SPOOKY SPECTRUM: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory. 13800 Highland Road. A family-friendly tribute to the bizarre and freakish featuring astronomy, physics and aeronautics with creepy science demonstrations and campfire stories. Ages 6 and up.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — HOLD EVERYTHING!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Experiment with some household products before exploring an amazing chemical with a noteworthy property. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
"MAN TALK, WOMAN TALK": 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Studio Theatre, LSU. A play by Ola Rotimi set in a courtroom where issues of gender roles and gender psychology are argued and a heated debate ensues. $12. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
SUNDAYS@4: INVISIBLE AWARENESS THROUGH THE ARTS: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A panel discussion on CreActiv's invisible illness awareness project, The Picture of Health, using art as a tool to build awareness around the taboo subject of health issues. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes continue every Monday through October 28. Classes will include a Basic Beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
TUESDAY
"FRAGILE GROUNDS: LOUISIANA'S ENDANGERED CEMETERIES": 6 p.m., Gonzales Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Jessica H. Schexnayder and Mary H. Manhein will talk about their book, "Fragile grounds: Louisiana's Endangered Cemeteries," which compiles stories and photos from the states crumbling burial grounds. Free, call to register. (225) 647-3955; myapl.org.
LOUISIANA BONSAI SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Louisiana Bonsai Society monthly meeting with a display of members' art.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
HOLLYDAYS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. "Shop for a Cause" and support the Junior League and various partnering agencies. $10-$25 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com. Children 4 and under get in free. No strollers or carts allowed.
THURSDAY
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Featuring information on Newcomb pottery and letter-forms with LSU graphic design professors Lynne Baggett and Luisa Restrepo Perez. Also, hands-on activities with Art Nouveau letter-forms and music by Clay Parker and Jodi James. $10 for general public, $5 for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
"MUSIC DREAMS" RELEASE PARTY: 8 p.m. Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 2733 North St. A party and screening of the new documentary "Music Dreams ... An American Story," with performance by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. $10.
STARTING THURSDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. each night and a midnight showing Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "(IM)PERMANENCE," recent works by Kelsey Livingston, on display through Oct. 31 with a masquerade reception held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph and Nonney Oddlokken, through Oct. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "A Cast of Blues," on display through Oct. 20; "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm