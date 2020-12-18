Gov. John Bel Edwards and panel of medical experts will answer questions about the coronavirus vaccine in "Covid-19 Vaccine in Louisiana: What You Need to Know," which is premiering at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, on Louisiana Public Broadcasting stations and WLAE in New Orleans.
Hosted by LPB’s André Moreau, others on the panel include Dr. Joseph Kanter, interim assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health; Xavier University President Reynold Verret, a pharmacist who participated in a clinical trial; and Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for Region 4 (Acadiana), Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health.
An encore presentation of the program will air at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. It will also stream live online at lpb.org/livetv, on the LPB App and on LPB’s YouTube Channel.