Joe Burrow might be jealous. Troy Murphy has already racked up a national championship, and he's only in the eighth grade.
The 13-year-old Southern University Laboratory School student won the High School Esports League's national competition in the NBA 2k20 division on June 6. And, as his gamer name GetMoneyMurph suggests, he did just that, banking $1,000 in scholarship money for the win.
Esports, for the unfamiliar, are video games. And Murphy's national championship trophy will be placed beside the football, baseball and basketball trophies at the school.
Because the games are played on computers instead of a field or court, Murphy could continue to compete despite school being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy played in the High School Esports League's (middle schoolers are also eligible) spring season, making the playoff bracket in the NBA 2k20 games and then going on to win the championship.
Southern Lab has both a competitive esports team and a club that doesn't compete. Murphy wasn't a member of either last fall.
Esports coach and director Christopher Turner formed the teams, he learned of Murphy's competitive skills and talked to his parents, who encouraged Murphy to get involved.
"Now he has some money to put away for college," said Turner, who also is the school's art teacher.
Murphy, who has a 4-point grade point average, said he's thinking of going after a college degree engineering.
"That's not unusual, because engineering is one of the majors associated with gamers," Turner said.
The High School Esports League began its eight-week spring season in January. Murphy competed against high school students from around the country in one of 11 top video games. The national champion in each game wins $1,000 in scholarship money.
Murphy's game, NBA 2k20, is a National Basketball Association simulation game, with players based on real or customized players and teams. Each gamer acts as coach and controls the whole team, using NBA player’s individual abilities to garner the best chance of success.
"I watched the NBA, and I know how they play in real life," Murphy said. "The players in the game are also given badges with their abilities, and I look at those."
The finals, a best out of five tournament, were live-streamed on YouTube. Murphy was able to bring home the championship with a 3-2 win.
The young student said the game is enhancing his real-life abilities.
"It helps me with comprehension in my classes and schoolwork, and it makes me a better thinker," Murphy said. "And it helps me to focus better."
“To see Troy working hard all year and to be able to pull this off is a blessing," Turner said. "I look forward to help him develop his skills in the next four years of high school. Hopefully, our program will foster the next generation STEAM innovators."
In the meantime, Southern Lab is working on an Esports and Media Arena.
"With the support of our sponsors and stakeholders, we will deck out the 928-square-foot space with 10 gaming computers, gaming gear and gaming chairs," Turner said. " In addition to the PCs, we will have a console play area, and community corner. The arena also will house our Broadcast Station."
But Murphy isn't waiting for the new arena.
"I'm ready to play in the summer tournament now," he said. "I'm going to keep it going."