Healthy grains and a variety of crunchy toppings elevate a green salad into something special. Make this salad and you'll impress your friends, even though use of some prepared ingredients makes putting this together simple and fast.
The trick in making this salad easily is in using a prepared quinoa salad (we used the one from Costco) and a salad topping mixture of seeds, dried fruit and other deliciousness (also from Costco).
The delicious quinoa salad also includes cucumbers, tomatoes, mung beans, red bell peppers, brown rice, kale, cilantro and red lentils — so it's a wonderful mix of flavors and textures.
The salad topping mixture includes a colorful blend of organic ruby red cranberries, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.
The light, but tasty La Martinique salad dressing is always a great choice, but it's the perfect vehicle to blend and bind all these flavors together for a stunning salad.
Life-hack Salad
Makes 4 side-salad servings. Recipe is by Jan Risher.
Head of lettuce of your choice (lettuce in photo is red leaf lettuce)
1 cup prepared quinoa salad (we used Costco's)
½ cup naturSource Organic Salad Topper Smart Life
3 chopped carrots
Thinly sliced purple onions per personal preference
La Martinique French Vinaigrette salad dressing
1. Wash and dry lettuce of your choice. (Red leaf lettuce and butter lettuce work well.)
2. Tear lettuce into smaller pieces and place in container that includes a lid (the lid is important).
3. Add remaining ingredients. Place lid on the container and shake vigorously. (Shaking vigorously and mixing it all up makes this salad work — I do a little dance as I shake mine.)
4. Plate the salad on individual plates.