Red beans and rice at Southern University's Mayberry Dining Hall
If you're looking for tasty red beans and rice, get yourself to Southern University's dining hall on a Monday. I had heard about the legendary dish and wondered, "How much better could their red beans and rice be than anyone else's?" The answer is, "A lot." In fact, I'll say that the red beans and rice I ate at Southern this week were the best I've ever had. Let me add that the fried chicken wasn't bad either. Plus, the whole plate was less than $9 — a bargain and delicious! Highly recommend. The dining hall is open to anyone and now that classes are out, parking was easy-peasy. (If you haven't been out to Southern and seen the view of the Mississippi from the bluffs, that's an added bonus.)
Southern University's Mayberry Dining Hall is located on Southern University's campus. Parking is available just off Roosevelt Reptoe Ave. (225-771-2100) The dining hall is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Red beans and rice are only available Mondays. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Chicken fried biscuit from Spoke & Hub
It’s a breakfast classic in the south, a crisp fried chicken nestled in a fresh biscuit. At Spoke & Hub, it’s a huge deep-fried chicken thigh served on top of a fresh buttermilk biscuit, covered in creamy country gravy and topped with crunchy bits of crispy chicken skin. It’s indulgent, delicious and filling, and only found on the weekend brunch menu, which is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., Baton Rouge 70806 (225) 529-3550. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
The Marie at Anthony's Deli
If you’re looking for an alternative to the muffuletta (a star in its own right) at Baton Rouge's Italian stalwart, Anthony’s Deli, go with The Marie. “The Boss here!!!”, the menu notes with triple exclamation marks.
The sandwich features Genoa Salame, ham and provolone cheese are topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and marinated onions with a touch of house-made dressing that adds a snap of vinegar.
It comes as a normal-sized po-boy or on a big round muffuletta bun. If you opt for the big one, which you should, bring an appetite or a friend. It’s a lot of sandwich.
Grab a fountain drink to go with it and, if the weather allows, sit on the patio and enjoy!
Anthony's Deli, 5575 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 272-6817. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Fred Kalmbach, managing editor)