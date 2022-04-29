Editor's note: This is the first in an occasional series that will compare old photos taken in and around Baton Rouge to current ones of the same location. Our reporters will look at the differences time has created, asking what has changed and why. The images above were both taken from the observation deck of the state capitol building looking south of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge — one in 1939 and the other taken earlier this month by staff photographer Travis Spradling. Reporter George Morris studied the photographs to write the following story.
The Mississippi River is there. Certain buildings and other landmarks remain. Yes, it’s still obviously downtown Baton Rouge.
And, just as clearly, a really different place.
There may be no better illustration of that than two photographs taken 83 years apart from the State Capitol observation deck. They show a downtown that, depending where you look, has grown, shrunk and been repurposed.
You can tell by what you see — and by what you can’t.
From residences to offices … and back
In 1939, Baton Rouge had fewer than 35,000 people living within its city limits, a figure that would nearly triple in a decade and is 6.5 times higher now. Yet, while many more people live in the city, that’s not the case downtown.
State offices replaced residences. There’s no better place to see that than North Street.
The 1939 Polk City Directory listed almost nothing but residences on North Street between Lafayette Street — one block off River Road — and Sixth Street. Part of that is confirmed by the 1939 photo, with homes that back up to the green space that is now A.Z. Young Park.
Today, not a single residence remains on North from Lafayette all the way to Sixth Street. The Lasalle, Iberville, Bienville and Galvez state office buildings are on one side, with two parking garages across the street, along with the One American Place office tower and the back of the St. Joseph Cathedral complex, which included Catholic High School in 1939.
Yet, the tide has turned at least a little, as evidenced by the IBM building, which includes upscale apartments and joins a handful of developments marketed to those who would rather live near the office.
Ferries, not a bridge
Given the impact of the Interstate 10 bridge on Baton Rouge daily life, it’s stunning to see a view of the downtown riverfront without it.
At the far right of the 1939 photo, however, is part of a ferryboat, and that’s how everyone crossed the Mississippi River. In their heyday in the 1930s, three ferries — the City of Baton Rouge, the Louisiana and the Thomas Pickles — crossed every 15 minutes and charged 25 cents per vehicle and 5 cents per passenger.
After 1940, when the Huey P. Long Bridge opened on U.S. 190, the City of Baton Rouge and the Louisiana kept sailing because of the ferry’s convenience to Baton Rouge’s and Port Allen’s downtowns. Some people cruised just to enjoy the ride.
The experience of crossing the Mississippi by ferry often included a minister, George H. West, who called himself “Messiah of Jesus” and stood on the shore in flowing white robes and a white headpiece, holding a white cross and inviting people to be baptized in the Mississippi River. “Come down in the water and be saved” was his refrain.
The ferries, however, closed once the I-10 bridge, formally named the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, opened in 1968. The Louisiana became a ferry in Plaquemines Parish, then a maintenance barge. The City of Baton Rouge was sold and moved to Iowa, where its engine, paddle wheel and other equipment were used on a new steamboat, with the rest of the structure serving as a floating dock.
A busier river
There may not be ferries crossing the river anymore, but plenty of vessels have taken their place, as the recent photo makes clear.
Until 1926, only the Baton Rouge City Dock protruded into the river from downtown, although Standard Oil (now ExxonMobil) had its own dock facilities upriver. But a place to handle cargo was needed, and the Baton Rouge Municipal Dock was built just south of downtown. It didn’t take long before it was outdated.
In 1952, the Legislature established the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission, and construction began on docks on the west bank, with part of the complex shown in the current photo. The Port of Greater Baton Rouge would grow to become one of the nation’s top ports in total tonnage.
The Baton Rouge riverfront would add the USS Kidd Naval Museum and the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino riverboat, both visible in the current photo. So, too, are the City Dock and Municipal Dock, the latter now part of the Water Campus complex partially obscured by the I-10 bridge.
Still hanging in there
Although they aren’t the only buildings left from 1939, two venerable hotels and two office buildings stand out in the current view. The Heidelberg Hotel (now the Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center) and the Hotel King (now the Hotel Indigo) still face each other at the corner of Convention and Lafayette streets, while the Roumain Building and Dalton’s Department Store (now the State National Life Building) stand sentinel on Third Street, the thoroughfare now a shell of its once-thriving retail past.
Yet, some of its landmarks are still there. Stroube’s Drugs is now Stroube’s Chophouse. The Louisiana National Bank Building is now the Watermark Hotel. And, visible in the 1939 photo are the old Welsh and Levy clothing store and Kress Building, whose lunch counter was a flashpoint in the Civil Rights era, now hidden in the current photo by yet another parking garage.
Out of sight, but not out of mind.