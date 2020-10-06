Women's Week, the Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge's 19th annual celebration of all things women, will go virtual this year starting Friday and running through Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Kickoff Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday and features a panel who will discuss how they've adapted to fulfill their goals in their important jobs and roles in the community. Panelists are Giselle Haralson, writer, film producer, and radio personality; Alex Torres, bilingual educator and immigrant youth advocate; Destiny Cooper, instructional specialist and Humanities Amped coordinator; Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau; and Maxine Crump, president of Dialogue on Race Louisiana.
All of the events are available on Facebook and on Eventbrite, searchable under "Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge" events.
Topics include the importance of cancer screenings, a Black women's wellness panel, how to create an effective business "elevator pitch," identity theft and COVID-19 fraud schemes, skin care, self care, heart health, money management and more.
Usually comprised of in-person events held all over the greater Baton Rouge area, almost all events are online this year via such platforms as Zoom.
Although there is no charge to attend any event, registration through eventbrite.com is required. Specific events can be found on the WCGBR Eventbrite calendar or on the WCGBR.com calendar, where links to Eventbrite are provided for each event.