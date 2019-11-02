I met the Zydeco Man at the end of my exercise walk. The gardener was climbing into his pickup truck, and I was one long block from home, when I said hello. Just common courtesy from me, but the fellow turned and stared at me with a bewildered look. I reacted with a smile, and, slowly, he smiled at me.
The man drove through an intersection, and further down my street, then stopped the truck that he had just started.
He said something to me as I caught up to his truck. I approached the truck to hear him better, and he said, “You know, walking is really good for you, that is why I don’t use a riding mower. I walk behind instead.”
We began to talk about exercise, and the man shared that he was 65, in really good shape physically, and recently celebrated his 41st wedding anniversary. I shared that I would be married 41 years the next month, and it seemed not to take long for us to climb to another level in friendship.
Due to his recovering from a stomach virus, the interesting man said he and his wife had canceled dinner at the casino, but had done a little gambling. He won a small amount of money betting on the horses. His wife also won a bit in her choice of gambling. They would go back and have dinner later.
Instead of going home to rest, however, they had gone on to a dance club. That was a mistake because the man continued to feel somewhat unwell.
Amazed at how easily our conversation progressed, for me the best part occurred at this point: The man told me something that I knew, that zydeco dancing is another form of excellent exercise. I told him that I really wanted to learn to do it, that I love to watch, and that I had viewed firsthand how much of a workout zydeco dancing can be.
My eyes opened wide, as the man stepped out of his truck and demonstrated basic zydeco steps on my neighbor’s lawn. He said he had taught many people, and he was obviously good at performing and teaching the dance. Then he stepped over to his truck’s storage bin and pulled out a newspaper. He showed me an article about zydeco dancing, complete with a photo of him in action.
Wishing him well in his next trip to the casino and telling him to take care of himself and drink lots of water, I left the Zydeco Man at his truck. I thought of how easily people will share themselves, if we just show a bit of interest.
And then I thought of taking Zydeco lessons.
— Pons lives in Lafayette