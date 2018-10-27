When I was a young child, sometime before Halloween my father would put my older brother and me in the back seat of his navy blue Pontiac for our annual excursion to get the pumpkin that would become our jack-o'-lantern.
We never went to the grocery store, instead driving for what seemed like forever to a produce stand on Highway 80 in Monroe. The pumpkins would be piled high by the side of the stand, which was perched on a sliver of land between the road and Bayou Desiard.
We bought only one pumpkin — not one for each of us.
Although my brother and I thought we were selecting our pumpkin, Daddy guided us to the one he wanted. We would search the pile of pumpkins until we located a tall, oval-shaped one that stood straight. The shape was important because of the design Daddy would carve.
After we purchased the pumpkin, we went home to begin making it into a jack-o'-lantern.
First, we would spread newspaper out on the kitchen table. Daddy would take a big butcher knife and cut the top off. The smell of fresh pumpkin filled the room.
While my brother and I were not allowed to carve, we did get to stick our hands inside the pumpkin and help pull out the “guts.” Our hands would be covered with slimy strings and seeds. All the innards were piled onto the newspaper.
Daddy would then carve two triangles pointing up for eyes and, between them, another triangle for the nose. Our jack-o'-lantern always had a smile, showing two rectangular top teeth and one rectangular bottom tooth. Always, the knife would slip and one tooth would be "extracted." A toothpick would fix that.
After the face was completed, Daddy would light a candle and let the wax drip into the inside of the jack-o'-lantern. When the puddle of wax was large enough, he would stick the candle into it and hold it until the wax hardened and the candle stood.
When the sun started to set, we would place the jack-o'-lantern on the front porch and Daddy would light the candle. You could smell the flame searing the inside of the pumpkin.
My brother and I would run to the end of the driveway to see our smiling jack-o'-lantern glowing. As it became darker, the silhouette of the pumpkin disappeared and the illuminated smile became brighter. It was officially Halloween.
More than 20 years ago, my hometown church started having a pumpkin patch each fall. Daddy volunteered to carve pumpkins every year until he passed away. Over the years, the jack-o'-lanterns got more and more fierce looking to please the youngsters that came to the pumpkin patch. But my favorite will always be the smiling jack-o'-lantern.
— St. John White lives in Covington
