FRIDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatre, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $10. manshiptheatre.org
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA'S KIDS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center Black Box, 233 St. Ferdinand St. A string quartet performs Disney songs. Add-on artwork creating experience. Concert only, $25; concert and artmaking, $40. brso.org
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
SHARK DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Ocean-themed films in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and Adalié Brent Auditorium, and a nautical scavenger hunt. Free shark headbands to the first 100 children in the museum. lasm.org
MOVIES & MUSIC ON THE LAWN: 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring 1926 silent film "La Boheme," along with music by Alabaster Stag. $7; free to BRG members. batonrougegallery.org
SUNDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
45TH NATIONAL BIKERS ROUNDUP: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Dry camp and full RV hookups, live entertainment, motorcycle show, car show and kids' games. (225) 236-7636
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Sept. 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon," with opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday, Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through Sunday; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. /www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following renovation, the mansion will open for tours starting Tuesday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Sept. 10. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.