FRIDAY
COMMUNITY NIGHT AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Art Center, 3330 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Free admission for all with music, food trucks, tours, discussion on #EverydayNewOrleans projects.
SATURDAY
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS TOUR: 11 a.m., 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Friends of Cabildo tour about the events of the battle away from the battlefield. Tickets $20-$25. (504) 523-3939.
DOWNRIVER FEST 2018 — GUMBO & DAIQUIRIS: 11 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The sixth annual festival celebrates the environmental, cultural and economic impact of the Mississippi River and the land it built through live music, cooking demonstrations, presentations, panels and walking tours that explore this year’s theme “Gumbo & Daiquiris." Free.
THE FARM AND TABLE FAMBOREE: 11 a.m., Ernest N. Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Family-friendly farm-to-table festival with gardening and cooking demonstrations, kids zone, wellness arena, animals, entertainment and more. Free.
PIGS, PEARLS, PINTS AND PINOT: 6 p.m., Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar, 5535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. Pork, oysters, beer, wine and music benefit for Chef Carl Schaubhut by Hoggystyle barbecue team. Tickets $40. $40.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"STAR WARS — A NEW HOPE" IN CONCERT: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra provides the music for the film that started the Star Wars phenomenon. www.lpomusic.com. $29-$79.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ANNIE": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. The comic strip about a lovable orphan, the Depression and Daddy Warbucks comes to life in this musical that features loads of kids and a vast array of Broadway staples, like "Tomorrow," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" and "It's the Hard Knock Life." Tickets $17.50-$28.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones