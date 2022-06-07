Ah, summer in Paris.
Well, make that a Baton Rouge summer highlighted by some French wine. You can experience this and more at the Parisian Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.
The dinner will feature seven courses of French cuisine prepared by chef Steven O'Neill perfectly paired with seven French wines.
Tickets are $125 by visiting sevn.ly/xNbmwbCl.
Whiskey dinner
Tickets are on sale for a Wild Turkey Whiskey Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Ruffino's Restaurant, at 18811 Highland Road.
The event will feature a five-course meal paired with Russell's Reserve and Wild Turkey whiskey. Seating is limited.
Tickets are $150 by visiting shop-ruffinos.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/wild-turkey-dinner.
Food truck festival
The annual Food Truck Festival and Car Show will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at PARDS North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
The event also features live music. Admission is free.
For more information, visit pardsla.com.
Buffalo wings for rugby
Buffalo Wild Wings, 7524 Bluebonnet Blvd., will donate 20% of designated receipts between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Baton Rouge Area Youth Rugby teams.
Guests will need to show the picture of the ticket on their phones or tell their servers that they are with your rugby group to get credit for the receipt. To-go orders also count. Be sure to tell the cashier orders are for “Eat Wings, Raise Funds” to get the credit. Delivery is not included in this event.
For more information, call (225) 819-8438 or visit buffalowildwings.com.
Father's Day workshop
Register now for the Father's Day workshop for ages 6-16, set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
What’s one of the best ways to dad’s heart? Through his stomach, of course. Bring dad and join the class to whip, crack and chop up delicious “Dad’s Day Grub” filled with love.
Tickets are $75 for one child with a parent and $35 for each additional child by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
More fun with dad
Tickets are on sale for the Fun with Dad — Father's Day Cooking leisure class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Nothing says "World's Best Dad" like a world-class meal. Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to make dad some such favorites as a perfectly stuffed bacon barbecue grilled burger. For dessert, Mancuso will break out the stout beer and make a moist chocolate cake. Take this class with the father figure in your life or learn the recipes on your own to recreate the meal for a Father's Day dinner.
This class is for children age 8 and older with a parent or guardian. Tickets are $150 per duo by visiting lci.edu/store/Fun-with-Dad-Fathers-Day-Cooking-p462599169.
Hawaiian Luau Tasting
Tickets are on sale for a Hawaiian Luau Tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
Learn how to make tiki cocktails and taste 10 summertime wines. Wear your Hawaiian shirts, enjoy Hawaiian-inspired foods and Martin's will supply the leis.
Tickets are $20 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/hawaiian-luau-tasting-tickets-342354079267.