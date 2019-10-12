Breast cancer brunch
WHAT: Mammos & Mimosas brunch
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
TICKETS: $20 at BRGeneral.org/mammos
DETAILS: Hosted by Baton Rouge General, the event includes a variety of foods, mimosas, live music, local retailers and demonstrations. Mammograms also are available for women who have not had a mammogram within the last year.
Old State Capitol fundraiser
WHAT: Spirits of Louisiana, fundraiser for Louisiana's Old State Capitol
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $85 at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org or (225) 342-0500
DETAILS: Enjoy an evening of tastings and libations from Louisiana distilleries, with catering by Heirloom Cuisine. Shuttles to the site will be available. See the website for more information. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Big Buddy Program
WHAT: The Big Buddy Program 40th anniversary
DETAILS: Big Buddy is searching for those who have in some way been a part of the program. Former Big Buddies, Little Buddies, program staff, volunteers, board members, etc. are asked to register at bigbuddyprogram.org or call (225) 388-9737. The organization wants to learn more about what you're doing now and send an invitation to the birthday celebration.