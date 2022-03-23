April Hamilton says her silky Carrot Ginger Soup is as quick to make as it is satisfying.
"Sizzle some chopped onion in a little olive oil, add as much fresh ginger as you like — I go for a strong ginger bite," she writes in her blog, aprilskitchencounter.com. "Throw in a pound of sliced carrots. Add vegetable stock and simmer until everything is tender. Then puree. Done. An immersion blender is key here. Keep the soup right in its pot and buzz until smooth."
Hamilton recommends making a big batch of this soup to share.
"This soup makes its rounds in town whenever someone is under the weather," she writes. "Sunshine on a cloudy day."
Carrot Ginger Soup
Serves many. Recipe by April Hamilton.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed or minced
1 to 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
4 large carrots (about 1 pound preferably organic), peeled and sliced
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
2. Add the onion and saute for 5 minutes to soften.
3. Stir in the garlic and ginger and saute 1 minute (enjoy the fragrance!).
4. Add the sliced carrots and cook for 5 minutes to soften.
5. Stir in 3 cups of the broth and bring to a boil.
6. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until carrots are tender.
7 Puree soup in batches (blender or food processor), or in the pot with an immersion blender.
8. Return soup to the pot and heat, adding additional broth if needed and seasoning with salt (depending on saltiness of broth).
9. Let cool completely before packing in mason jars or containers.
10. Chill until ready to serve, then reheat. Some people even like it chilled.