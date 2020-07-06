Member of the Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization distributed 500 face masks outside of the Neighborhood Walmart on Hooper Road in Central on June 30.
The project fit with organization's mission to educate and bring health awareness through many different platforms, including such service. Organization members were joined by missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and community volunteers from Walmart.
The group received several donations, which it in turn donated to the Children's Miracle Network. The organization will again distribute masks July 7 at Mo Hair Salon in the Gardere area.
Life Source Hospice feeds front-line workers
Life Source Hospice held a "Feeding the Front Lines" event on June 25 to thank and to show appreciation to front-line workers. At its Southfork Avenue office, Life Source offered hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, water and plenty of other treats through drive thru/curbside pickup.
The event was also sponsored by Coca Cola, Drago’s, Flannery Oaks, Greenoaks Funeral Home, Heritage Manor, Landmark Baton Rouge, Landmark Hammond, Landmark South, Life Source Home Health, Mele Printing and Red River Bank.